Obituary – Maedean L. Birmingham

Maedean L. Birmingham, 91, of Shelburne, Vt. passed away very peacefully at The Respite House in Colchester Oct. 10, 2018 after a long struggle with cancer.

She was born Aug. 28, 1927 in Jericho, Vt., the daughter of William and Della Kellogg. She was the fourth of their five daughters.

Maedean graduated from Shelburne High School in 1947, then married Fred (Ted) Birmingham on July 4, 1947. They made their home in Woodstock, Vt. for 11 years, then moved to Essex, then Shelburne in the 1960s.

Maedean loved to go fishing with Ted and have a picnic, cooking the fish they caught on a Coleman stove on the riverbank.

She will be remembered for having so many friends, for her flowers, and for a festive yard at the holidays.

Maedean was a person of many crafts including rug hooking, knitting, cross-stitching, painting, etc. She knitted many sweaters, hats, and mittens for children at the hospital. Maedean has also been in the Shelburne News several times for her many contributions to her community.

She was predeceased by her husband Ted in 2003. She was also predeceased by her sisters and her sister by choice, Joreen Silk.

Maedean is survived by many nieces and nephews, her special niece Sharon Provost, and special nephew, Dennis Jewett.

A service will be held at The Trinity Baptist Church, 127 Webster Road in Shelburne this evening, Oct. 18, at 6:30 p.m.

Maedean would like to thank her many wonderful friends and neighbors who were such a great help to her. She loved them all.