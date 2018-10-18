A playoff round and some sweet scores land CVU the Division I boys golf title

Photo Courtesy of CVU Athletics
The Champlain Valley Union boys golf team savors its Division I state championship victory last Wednesday at the Country Club of Vermont in Waterbury. Left to right: Assistant Coach Evan Michaud, Alex Leonard, Evan Forrest, Ben Gramling, Nate Godbout, Andrew Wilkinson and Coach Seth Emerson.

By LAUREN READ

Hunting for their first Division I golf crown since 2012, the Champlain Valley Union boys golf team had dealt with some late match dramatics on the links in Waterbury last week.

BFA-St. Albans seemed to be in the driver’s seat as the final heading golfers teed up at the Vermont state championship tournament on Oct. 10 at the Country Club of Vermont.

With the Bobwhites in the clubhouse with three scores in the 70s, the Redhawks needed something big out of their final golfer to keep their hopes of a state title alive.

Evan Forrest delivered, turning in a score of 79 to tie the score at 318 and force a playoff.

Nate Godbout and Ben Gramling gave the Redhawks an early lead in the first playoff hole and Andrew Wilkinson and Forrest then coaxed strong enough scores out of their extra play to edge out the Bobwhites and give CVU the D-I state crown.

It was the first championship playoff since 1993, according to the Burlington Free Press.

Godbout had the low score for CVU, finishing with a 78. Gramling and Forrest each followed with a 79 and Wilkinson came in with an 82.

  

