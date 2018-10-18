Special Olympics Fall Games at CVU this weekend

Nearly 400 athletes from across the state will be gather at Champlain Valley Union High School Saturday and Sunday for the 2018 Special Olympics Vermont Fall Games.

Individuals with and without intellectual disabilities will compete in four different sports: track and field, soccer and softball at CVU and golf at the Burlington Country Club.

Teams will travel from 13 Vermont counties, according to organizers.

Teammates without intellectual disabilities – known as Unified partners – participate and provide support in some team-sport events.

Saturday’s opening ceremony is at 9:30 a.m. at the CVU track, followed by competitions at all venues throughout the day. Final rounds of competition begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday with awards presented as divisions complete.

The event also has a number of volunteer opportunities open. More information is online at specialolympicsvermont.org/fall-games.