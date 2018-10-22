Burglary spree targets child care centers, restaurants in Shelburne

By MADELINE HUGHES

Shelburne Police are investigating a burglary spree on Shelburne Road over the past few weeks.

Police believe multiple people are targeting child care centers and restaurants for cash.

“They are primarily looking for cash,” Cpl. Jon Marcoux said. “We don’t normally consider these to be high cash targets… This is odd.”

Two child care centers on Shelburne Road were broken into – one on Oct. 5 and another on Oct. 19. Two restaurants were hit as well: one in Shelburne Bay Plaza on Oct. 10 and the other on Shelburne Road on Oct. 20.

The burglaries have generally occurred after midnight, when the business were closed, Marcoux said.

In another instance, police responded to a burglar alarm at another Shelburne Road business where officers found the door pried open on Oct. 19. Reviewing security camera footage, police said they believe the suspects were targeting the ATM at the front of that business.

“Police are actively following up on leads. Multiple persons are involved, and at least some of the burglaries are believed to be related. Specific information regarding the businesses, the methods used to gain entry, and any items taken are not being released at this time for investigative purposes,” Marcoux said.

Business owners should be aware of the incidents and employees should be on the lookout as well, especially around closing time, police said.

“So far there have been no confrontations,” Marcoux said. However, in at least one case, police believe the suspects “cased the place earlier,” Marcoux said.

If anyone sees suspicious people, potentially around closing time and when employees leave the business, they are advised to call police.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents should contact the Shelburne Police Department at 802-985-8051 or Champlain Valley Crime Stoppers at 802-846-6666.