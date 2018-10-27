Redhawks perch in three top-seed spots heading into post-season play

With five Champlain Valley Union teams ready for post-season play – three of them undefeated in the regular season – Hinesburg is the place to be for playoff action.

The pairings for the fall high school sports playoffs were announced on Monday and some games have already begun. Here’s a look by sport at where Champlain Valley Union teams have landed for post-season play.

Check the Vermont Principal’s Association website for updated brackets, schedules and scores at vpaonline.org/domain/17.

BOYS SOCCER

An undefeated regular season as they has the CVU boys soccer sitting on top of a wide open Division I boys soccer tournament.

The 12-0-2 Redhawks surrendered two goals all season but faced overtime in their final two games of regular play.

CVU advanced out of the play-down round on Tuesday, beating No. 16 Spaulding 6-0 to advance to Friday’s quarterfinal matchup.

The Redhawks will take on No. 8 Mount Mansfield, one of only two teams to score on CVU this season. A win over the Cougars would advance CVU to the semis where they could face No. 4 South Burlington – a 4-0 win midway through the season – or No. 5 Middlebury, who they have not faced so far this fall.

No. 3 Essex will be a team to watch – and would be a final matchup – as the Hornets and Redhawks battled to two 0-0 ties this season.

GIRLS SOCCER

Another undefeated season – another chance for a Division I state title.

CVU girls soccer wrapped up the regular season with a 14-0 record and the top seed in D-I as they look to grab their seventh title in eight years.

The Redhawks will wait to see their first opponent – No. 8 Burlington was to host No. 9 North Country in the play-downs Wednesday after press time. CVU will host the winner on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

CVU handed the Burlington Seahorses losses of 1-0 and 4-0 in their two matchups this season but has yet to play North Country.

No. 2 Mount Mansfield and No. 3 Colchester will be teams to watch for a possible finals opponent, while No. 4 Burr and Burton, who knocked the Redhawks out of the playoffs two years ago, are a likely semi-final matchup.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

An undefeated season and the No. 1 seed have earned the CVU boys volleyball team a bye into the Division I semifinals.

The Redhawks, who have won back-to-back state championships, will face either No. 5 South Burlington (5-7) or No. 4 Enosburg (5-7).

CVU has beaten Enosburg 3-0 in both of their meetings this season and handed the South Burlington Wolves two 3-0 losses as well.

If the Redhawks advance to the final, they will likely see No. 2 Lyndon (10-2) or No. 3 Essex (7-5). With wins over both squads in the regular season, CVU looks to be in the driver’s seat to claim another state title.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

In the first two years of the high school volleyball championships, the Champlain Valley Union girls team has appeared in the final both times.

This year, they will try to make it three in a row.

The Redhawks (13-1) earned the No. 2 seed in the post-season and will look to unseat last year’s champ, No. 1 Essex.

CVU will open on Friday in the quarterfinals, hosting the winner of No. 7 Mid-Vermont Christian vs. No. 10 Rice.

Should the Redhawks advance, they will likely face No. 3 Mount Mansfield in the semifinals, who they beat once during the regular season, 3-2.

FIELD HOCKEY

An up-and-down regular season has the CVU field hockey team is an interesting playoff position.

A 6-7-1 record earned the Redhawks the No. 8 seed in the Division I state tournament. A 2-1 win over No. 9 Mount Mansfield in the play-downs on Tuesday booked a spot in the quarterfinals for CVU.

This is where it gets interesting. The Redhawks will be the first team to give top-seed and undefeated Bellows Falls a taste of Metro Division competition.

The Terriers, who won the Division II title last year and the D-III title in the two years before that, petitioned up to D-I this season and responded by winning 14 straight games, allowing just two goals and scoring 110 goals. But they have yet to play the top D-I teams (such as No. 2 South Burlington and No. 3 Colchester).

If the Redhawks pull off the upset against the unknown squad, they would likely face No. 4 Essex or No. 5 Rice. CVU has a losing record against both teams.