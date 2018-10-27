Shelburne Police Log

23 traffic stops

18 medical calls

14 miscellaneous complaints

6 burglar alarms

6 monitor speed, traffic safety

4 check on unlocked businesses

3 accidental fire alarms

1 accidental 911 call

Aug. 25

2:35 p.m. Animal control notified after a call reporting concern for the welfare of an animal on Locust Hill.

3:14 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted Vermont State Police with a car crash with injuries at the intersection of Wings Point and Ferry roads in Charlotte.

4:00 p.m. Police assisted Williston Police in looking for someone at Juniper Ridge, but did not find the person.

6:23 p.m. A woman was reported walking in the middle of Shelburne Road near Bostwick Road. Police located her at a nearby bus stop and checked on her welfare.

9:03 p.m. Police checked on the welfare of a resident on Henry Street.

11:33 p.m. Police checked for loud music and yelling on Bayfield Drive after receiving a complaint. The noise stopped before police arrived.

Aug. 26

12:12 a.m. Police assisted Vermont State Police in looking for a suspicious car on Vermont Route 2A near Hemlock Road but they did not find it.

1:23 a.m. Police went to Henry Street after a call reporting intoxicated people creating a disturbance but the people were gone when police arrived.

10:09 a.m. Police took a report about damaged property on Pleasant Hill Lane.

12:04 p.m. Police responded to a two-car crash on Shelburne Road near Cynosure Drive. There were no injuries.

5:22 p.m. Police could not locate the source of a loud noise on Fletcher Lane.

6:40 p.m. Staff at a motel on Shelburne Road reported that a loaded gun was left behind in a rooms. Police retrieved the gun and found it had been stolen a few years prior. Officers located and interviewed the person who rented the room. The investigation is continuing.

Aug. 27

4:21 p.m. Police took a report from a woman on Heather Lane whose car was damaged.

7:54 p.m. Police went to Penny Lane for a dispute between neighbors. No enforcement action taken.

Aug. 28

6:21 a.m. Police tracked down a vehicle whose driver was reported to be driving erratically on Shelburne Road near the village. The driver was released with a warning.

8:25 a.m. Someone reported a suspicious bag left in a park on Farmstead Drive. Police found the bag without identification. They destroyed marijuana and paraphernalia in the bag.

9:45 a.m. Police went to Beaver Creek Road to check on a report of an unfamiliar vehicle with no plates. They determined the vehicle had been sold and was awaiting a tow truck.

7:27 p.m. A motorcyclist reported a missing black “side case” with white reflective tape from his motorcycle while it was parked at Shelburne Shopping Park.

10:17 p.m. Police located man walking around Kwiniaska Golf Course after closing.

Aug. 29

9:23 a.m. Police had a meeting and public education session at Shelburne Community School.

1:39 p.m. 911-caller report an aggressive driver near Ethan Allen Highway and Ferry Road in Charlotte. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.

9:39 p.m. Police looked unsuccessfully for a person wanted by South Burlington Police who might have had information regarding an incident earlier in the evening.

Aug. 30

10:38 a.m. A staffer at Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive reported a theft earlier in the day. Police charged Lynn Norman, age 59 of Shelburne, with retail theft and violation of conditions of release. She was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division.

11:53 a.m. A Penny Lane resident reported a possible fraud. Police determined no criminal charge was warranted at this time.

12:50 p.m. A man dropped off property he found on Falls Road. Police located the owner and returned the property.

1:34 p.m. Police took a report from a woman regarding damage to her vehicle she believed happened on Hinesburg Road recently.

3:41 p.m. Police assisted school officials with suspicious circumstances involving an estranged parent at Shelburne Community School.

5:20 p.m. Police assisted a woman concerned about receiving unwanted communication from an ex-boyfriend.

7:29 p.m. Police delivered an emergency message to a resident on Summit Circle regarding a fire that occurred at their out-of-town property.

7:42 p.m. Police helped a person who locked their keys in their car at Shelburne Museum.

8:02 p.m. Police checked Shelburne Road for an item in the road that created a traffic hazard.

8:12 p.m. Police assisted South Burlington Police with a possible assault at Smart Suites on Shelburne Road in South Burlington.

10:04 p.m. Police checked on a report of loud music on Spear Street and made sure it was turned off.

Aug. 31

5:59 a.m. Shelburne Police located people in a vehicle at the Bay Access on Bay Road. The individuals were warned about regulations restricting activities at the access before they left.

11:26 a.m. Police conducted a welfare check on a resident on Route 116.

5:49 p.m. Police looked unsuccessfully for a reported erratic driver on Shelburne Road near Juniper Ridge.

8:38 p.m. Police investigated a report of possible gunshots near Longmeadow Drive, but could not find anything.

10:42 p.m. Police checked out a report of a skateboarder in the middle of Shelburne Road near Church Street, but did not find anyone.

10:48 p.m. Shelburne Police were dispatched to a possible fight at the Shelburne Campground. Police charged Paul Pruessen, age 38 and homeless, with disorderly conduct and simple assault on a police officer. He was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court.