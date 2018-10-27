Undefeated: Soccer, volleyball teams finish winning seasons

By LAUREN READ

GIRLS SOCCER

Champlain Valley Union 5, Colchester 1: The Champlain Valley Union girls soccer team finished the regular season undefeated again after beating Colchester, 5-1, on Thursday.

Sydney Jimmo and Josie Pecor each had two goals for the Redhawks (14-0), who went undefeated last season en route to the D-I state title.

Sarah Kelley added a goal and two assists, while Maryn Askew made one stop.

BOYS SOCCER

CVU 2, Mount Mansfield 1 (OT): Nate Sampson scored the game-winner in the overtime period to lift CVU over Mount Mansfield on Saturday and end the regular season unbeaten.

Jami Lashua had the assist on Sampson’s winner and Nick Durieux also tallied for the Redhawks (12-0-2). Aidan Johnson made six saves to earn the win.

Tabor Crary had the goal for the Cougars (6-5-3) and Ezra Brush stopped nine shots.

The Redhawks also earned a double overtime 1-0 win over Rice on Wednesday, with Jonah Roberts scoring the lone goal.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The CVU girls cross-country team claimed another NVAC Metro Division title on Saturday, placing six runners in the top 10.

Ella Whitman paced the Redhawks, finishing first. Chloe Silverman followed in second place, Alicia Veronneau was fourth and Catherine Noel came in fifth place. Finnegan Mittelstadt followed in ninth place and Jasmine Nails rounded out the top 10 with a 10th place finish.

The Redhawk boys came in second place in the Metro Division, finishing behind Essex.

Jared Leonard was the top finisher for CVU, coming in sixth place. Gavin Schaaf had a 14th place finish, quickly followed by Parker Soares who came in 15th. Skyley Heininger was 19th, Alex Mogielnicki was 20th and Drew Buley finished 23rd.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

CVU 3, South Burlington 0: The Champlain Valley boys volleyball team topped South Burlington on Thursday to wrap up an undefeated regular season.

The Redhawks won the first 25-15, took the second set and then wrapped up the win with a 25-11 victory in the third set.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CVU 3, Lyndon 0: The CVU girls volleyball team rebounded from their only loss of the season with two wins to wrap up the regular season.

The Redhawks (13-1), who fell to Essex last week, beat St. Johnsbury 3-0 on Tuesday and followed that up with a 3-0 victory over Lyndon on Thursday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Rice 3, CVU 1: Lisa McNamara had a hat trick to help Rice down CVU on Thursday in the last game of the regular season for the Redhawks.

CVU lost the final two games of the regular season to fall to 6-7-1; they got a goal from Lena Ashooh and eight saves from goalie Kristy Carlson.

The Redhawks also fell to Mount Mansfield, 1-0, on Wednesday.

FOOTBALL

Middlebury 27, CVU 7: Quentin Hopwood had the lone touchdown for CVU as the Redhawks fell to Middlebury on Friday in the final game of the regular season.

Hopwood had a 49-yard touchdown run for the Redhawks (1-7) and finished with 10 carries for 84 yards.

Thatcher Trudeau, Simon Fischer, Tim Goettelmann and Tyler Buxton each had a touchdown for the Tigers (5-3) and Bode Rubright recovered two fumbles.

CVU will travel to face Essex on Friday at 7 p.m. in a consolation game.