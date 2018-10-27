Vermont Wildlife Coalition releases review of wildlife legislation

The Vermont Wildlife Coalition published its first Review of Legislative Action on Wildlife, which reports on wildlife-related bills that appeared before the Vermont legislature this year.

In addition to summarizing the bills, the report describes committee and legislative actions on them and provides status updates and legislator voting records.

The review also includes summaries of specific petitions to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board that relate to wildlife management.

The review is meant to promote transparency in government, educate the public about wildlife issues, and promote public participation in wildlife protection. By making information about legislative action on wildlife issues readily available, the coalition also hopes to promote interaction between legislators and constituents on these issues.

The report is available online at vtwildlifecoalition.org or via email to info@vtwildlifecoalition.org.