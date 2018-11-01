‘Annie’ and ‘Annie, Jr.’ productions on stage

The fall season means there’s no literal guarantee that the sun will come out tomorrow, but figuratively, local theater can make good on that promise: two productions, “Annie the Musical” and “Annie, Jr.,” are coming to local stages. Lyric Theatre in Burlington presents its third decennial production of the classic musical “Annie” at the Flynn Center, with Hinesburg fifth grader Stephanie Miskavage starring in the title role. The Hinesburg Community School production of “Annie, Jr,” will be held at the school. Both productions are in November.

Cast member Serena Magnan O’Connell, who grew up in Shelburne, plays Miss Hannigan. Members of the production team with Shelburne ties include Belinda Emerson, technical director; Janet Bessmer, set decoration co-chair; Linda “Lu” Fleury, hair designer; and Lesley Graham, co-production supervisor.

This year’s Lyric Theatre nonprofit partner is the Lund Family Center, Vermont’s oldest and largest adoption agency.

The Lyric Theatre production runs Nov. 8 through 11, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. The Sunday matinee will be audio-described for patrons who are blind or visually-impaired. Tickets are on sale through the Flynn Center Box Office at 802-86F-LYNN or online at flynntix.org.

The Hinesburg Community School production runs Nov. 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee.