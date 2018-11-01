Camaraderie on the field: Football, field hockey wrap up fall seasons

By LAUREN READ

FIELD HOCKEY

The Champlain Valley Union field hockey team was the first team from the Metro Division to face undefeated No. 1-seed Bellows Falls.

The Redhawks fared no better than the rest of the state, falling to the Terriers 3-1 in the D-I quarterfinals on Friday.

No. 8 CVU wraps up the season at 7-8-1. Bellows Falls advanced to semifinals, where they defeated Rice, 3-2, to qualify for the D-I championship game on Saturday against South Burlington.

Leading scorer Abbe Cravinho had one goal and one assist for the Terriers (16-0), while Maya Waryas and Sophie Hyslop each tallied once.

Caroline Reynolds scored the lone goal for the Redhawks, off an assist from Hailey Chase. Kristy Carlson made five saves in goal for CVU.

FOOTBALL

A tough week for the CVU football team ended with a loss to Essex on Friday in the final game of the season.

The Hornets earned a 13-12 win over the Redhawks, but football was the last thing on the Redhawks’ minds for much of the week. Redhawk player Matt Yandow suffered a stroke over the weekend and the team rallied behind the player and his family.

Williams said the team often talks about being a family and having one member hit with a sudden illness is sobering. “It’s something that brings it into focus for the kids,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Redhawks and Hornets had a game to play.

Tyler Millette opened the scoring, running into the endzone on the first play of the second quarter. CVU responded when Bennett Cheer intercepted a pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown, but missed the extra point, and the the two teams went into halftime with the score 7-6.

The Redhawks opened the scoring in the second half, with Seth Boffa taking it two yards for a touchdown to take the 12-7.

Millette responded late in the game for Essex, scoring a 49-yard TD with under five minutes to play to give the Hornets the 13-12 win.

The teams capped off the night by sticking around in uniform to polish off some 40 pizzas ordered as a post-game treat by the Essex hosts.

Cheer named to North-South football roster

On Monday, the roster for the 18th Annual North-South Senior All-Star football game was released and CVU’s Bennett Cheer was named to the team.

Cheer will represent Vermont and CVU at the game, which will be played on Nov. 18 at Castleton University. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m.