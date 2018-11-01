Cross-country girls win D-I title

By LAUREN READ

It would seem that the Champlain Valley Union girls cross-country team has checked off every accomplishment and milestone in their years of dominance.

On Saturday in Thetford, they proved that there were still heights that they hadn’t achieved.

The Redhawks captured their 10th straight Division I state title – the 15th in 16 years – placing all seven of their runners in the top 10 and finishing with the lowest team score ever.

“It shows the level of athletes that we have had over the past 16 years to be able to accomplish a streak like this,” said CVU coach Scott Bliss. “We have been very lucky to have great kids who are disciplined and dedicated to being the best that they could be.”

Alice Larson paced the momentous effort for CVU, finishing first overall in 19:29.3, as the team ran to a 19-point final score. Essex followed in second place (67 points) and Burlington was third (79 points).

Ella Whitman was just seconds behind Larson, finishing in second place in 19:35.5, and Chloe Silverman rounded out the top 3 with a 20:25.7 finishing time.

“When you have two runners at the front of your pack that are as talented as Alice Larson and Ella Whitman that definitely helps the team tremendously,” Bliss said. “They have both taken very positive steps forward this year and are extremely important to our team.”

Spectators got a slight break in red-and-white coming across the finish line, but the Redhawks weren’t done.

Sadie Holmes came in sixth place and Cate Noel was on her heels to finish seventh. Those four runners accounted for the 19-point low score (the top four runners count towards the score).

“They run together and that is one of the main reasons for our success,” Bliss said. “It is not normal to have the 3-through-7 runners that evenly matched. It has allowed for us to have different runners in our top 5 scorers from meet to meet because they help pick each other up.”

Alicia Veronneau then finished in ninth place and Jasmine Nails came across in 10th place to wrap up the CVU finishers.

The Redhawks will now turn to the New England tournament, which they have won four times, with their sights set on winning another crown. The meet is Nov. 10 in Manchester, N.H.

“We will most likely be one of the favorites for that meet but it definitely takes a little luck to win New England’s,” Bliss said. “There are so many good teams and you have to run your best on that day. We will do what we always do and just try to do our best on that day and if teams are better than we were then we will be okay with our effort.”