Wine & Harvest Festival to benefit Chittenden food shelf

Shelburne Vineyard celebrates the fall harvest with its 10th annual Wine & Harvest Festival Saturday to benefit the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf.

A variety of Vermont specialty food producers and vendors will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. offering samples of their products to try and purchase. The cost of admission is simply to bring a non-perishable food item or purchase a raffle ticket.

The event has collected as much as 3,000 lbs. of food in the past along with cash contributions to support the Food Shelf as it enters the holiday season serving local communities.

Hourly raffle drawings will award prizes from participating vendors.

In addition to the host vineyard participating vendors will include winemakers from Eden Ice Cider and Artesano Mead, Shelburne specialty food producers Douglas Sweets, Soupie Sales and O’Bread Bakery; Run Amok Maple, Champlain Valley Apiary and Fat Toad Farm; cheesemakers from Lazy Lady Farm and Woodcock Farms. Lunchtime will feature Luiza’s Pierogies Homemade With Love.

Vermont Tent Company provides a heated tent for vendors.

Shelburne Vineyard is located at 6308 Shelburne Road. Information: shelburnevineyard.com.