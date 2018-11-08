Middle schoolers finish fast at cross-country finals

Local runners finished well in the Vermont Middle School Cross-Country Run Championship, wrapping up a season that spanned all kinds of weather and all kinds of terrain.

Matthew Servin of Charlotte, who ran for the Mater Christi team, finished second overall in the boys race, which took place on Oct. 28 at Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe. Beating 188 other runners, Matthew finished the 3k race with a time of 10:17.9.

Connor Brien of Hinesburg Community School finished 5th; Brennan Militello of Shelburne finished 9th and Owen Deale of Charlotte came in 13th place.

Jonan Story from SCS finished in 21st place, and Ethan Morris and Thomas Murphy from Charlotte Central School came in 22nd and 23rd respectively.

In the girls race, the Shelburne Community School team came in first out of a field of 19 teams with 56 points. Notable finishes from the winning team include Gretta White in fourth, Daniela Bronk in sixth, Alice Kredell in 9th, and Carly Krapeni who came in 25th. Kate Kogut, of Charlotte, crossed the finish line in 18th place; Audrey Neilson finished 22nd; Ava Rohrbaugh of Charlotte and Ella Knudsen of Shelburne, both running for Mater Christi, came in 23rd and 24th place.

The boys race had 190 runners total. The girls field had 182.