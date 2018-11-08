Vineyard fundraiser nets $1,000 and food for food shelf

Last weekend’s 10th Annual Wine and Food Fest benefit for the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf made a dent in the wish list for those in need at a critical time of the year.

Shelburne Vineyard owner Gail Albert said close to 400 attended the Saturday event in the heated tent alongside the tasting room. Vendors of an array of Vermont specialty foods and beverages set up booths to offer samples and products for sale along with raffle prizes.

Anna McMahon, who collected the donations on behalf of the Food Shelf, said the cash collection totaled $1,005 along with 468 pounds of food items. The cash will help the Food Shelf supplement their typical supplies to provide special items such as turkeys for their clients during the holiday season. “That’s a great start to our holiday food and fund drive season,” McMahon said.

Albert said attendees included locals who look forward to the annual benefit and visitors who came upon the event expecting to visit the winery but finding the many offerings from the Vermont food scene.