Kids take the stage

Local school students have been rehearsing for weeks for a variety of theatrical and musical productions. Here are a few highlights.

Top: Rice Memorial High School freshman students in the 2017 Stunt Nite performance at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts in Burlington. A school tradition for 89 years, 2018 Stunt Nite is Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the Flynn with performances at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Students present four musical comedies in competition. All seats $20 at flynntix.org or 86-FLYNN. More information at rmhsvt.org.

Right: Shelburne Community School’s Alpha Team brings the 1970s to life with their state production of “Friday Knight Fever” set in a roller rink where students from Culpepper High hang out. Before it’s over, the story involves a jewel thief and a disco ball.

The groovy musical has two shows: tonight and Friday at 7 p.m. in the SCS cafeteria. Admission is $5.

Above, eighth graders at rehearsal are Ryan Boehmcke, set manager and Chase Whitman, stage manager, with supporting teacher Devon Morrill.

Above: Students at Christ the King School in Burlington last weekend presented “Willy Wonka Jr.” Shelburne students Lili Diemer (center) had the role of Veruca Salt and Catherine Viner played Willy Wonka (right). At left is Gabby Sneddon as Mrs. Salt.