Obituary – Francis Scanlan

Francis Scanlan passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Born in Cambridge, Mass. on Oct. 22, 1932, the youngest of five children, Frank grew up in Somerville, graduating from Belmont Hill School, Harvard, and Harvard Graduate School of Business.

Frank joined the Marines, serving stateside and in Japan, leaving with a rank of first lieutenant. After his service, his two years at the Hartford Courant were among the happiest of his career. A born writer and raconteur, he shifted to a successful career as a stock broker in New York City and Greenwich, Conn.

In 1963, Frank married Brigid Chick. Though the marriage didn’t last, it produced his two beloved daughters, Amanda and Wendy. However successful he was in business, his true joy came from his family. Rarely missing a field hockey game, horse event, or school play, he always put his family first, and Brigid has remained a lifetime friend and confidant.

Frank was a passionate tennis player, with a wicked south-paw serve leading to many amateur tournament wins. He enjoyed running in races including marathons. He was a dedicated peace activist, a proud, lifelong liberal, a knowledgeable opera buff, and a supporter and patron of public libraries, particularly the Greenwich Town Library and the South Burlington Public Library, where he served as a trustee.

In 2008, Frank moved to Vermont, to be nearer his family. He had the good fortune to meet a special friend, Janet Sisson, of Shelburne, and he enjoyed many occasions with her family, especially her daughter and son-in-law, Anne Linton Elston and David Elston, of Winooski.

Frank was predeceased by his parents, his sisters Mary Alice Connolly and Nancy Batal, and brothers-in-law Jack Connolly, Jack Batal, and Charles Boyle. Survivors include his daughters Amanda Goodison (Max), of Exeter, England, and Wendy Lachapelle (Marc), of Burlington; and his beloved granddaughter Emily Goodison whom he loved watching on the gymnastics floor and everywhere else, and hearing her stories and songs.

Frank is also survived by his brother James Scanlan (Alice), of Winchester, Mass., and his sister Priscilla Boyle, of Westport, Conn., and many loving relatives and friends.

A celebration of his life will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Church, in Shelburne, on Friday, Nov. 16, at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Frank’s name to King Street Center or the

Veteran’s Association.

A lifelong learner, a boundless giver, a world traveler, and a bon vivant of the first order, Frank’s zest for life, and his love and dedication to his family and many friends was matched only by his extraordinary Irish wit and charm. Remembering his many jokes and stories will keep us laughing and smiling at his memory for years to come. His joie de vivre, humor, and humanity will keep him forever in our hearts.