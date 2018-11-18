Parks & Rec News

Fall and winter programs and events are online at shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation or in the 2018 fall/winter brochure.

Youth Basketball

Deadline to register is Friday, Nov. 16. This program emphasizes basics of the sport along with teamwork and sportsmanship in a non-competitive league for kids in grades 1-6. Grades 1-2 are co-ed, and will practice and scrimmage on Saturday mornings only. Grades 3-6 have separate girls and boys teams. Practices begin in December and games are January through February break. Practice one night a week and games on Saturdays. Games will be played in Shelburne and out of town. Travel is required for 3-6 grades. Fee: $40.

Snowmobile Safety

This six-hour course provides the opportunity to earn the certification necessary to legally operate on Vermont’s Statewide Snowmobile Trails System. Participants must be present for all classes in order to be eligible for certification. State law requires snowmobile operators born after July 1, 1983, who are 12 years of age or older, to pass a state-approved snowmobile safety course. Meets Dec. 3, 4 and 6 from 6-8 p.m. at Williston Central School. Fee: $15.

Gentle Yoga: Breathe, relax, stretch

Join instructor Kay Boyce for this class to slow down and unwind during the hectic holiday season. The class will focus on correct alignment, breath work, and stretches to tone muscle and build strength and flexibility. Aimed for those new to yoga or challenged with an injury. Bring a yoga mat and a cotton blanket or large beach towel. Class meets Thursdays starting Nov. 15 to Dec. 20 (no class Nov. 22) in the Activity Room 9-10 a.m. Fee: $46.

Senior Walking

Stay active and healthy during the icy and cold winter months by walking in a safe and warm environment. Free program Monday-Friday, 9-10 a.m. in the town gym through March 29. No registration required. Shelburne residents only. Participants are asked to bring clean, dry soft-soled shoes to wear in the gym. Schedule is subject to change. Call 985-9551 for updates or check calendar on gym door.