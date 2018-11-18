Safety Spot: Busy Thanksgiving preparations call for safety

By JIM BUELL

This Thanksgiving holiday, the kitchen is a very active place in our homes. There are a lot of people around, our children (and other adults) all want to help with the preparations for a yummy meal, but safety is also an important part of the day.

Take a few minutes to practice some basic safety tips and we can all be thankful for another fantastic and safe holiday:

Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking and keep a watchful eye on your food.

Stay in the house so that you are aware if things go awry.

Keep little ones away from the stove to avoid burn injuries.

Keep the floor clear and wipe up any spills to avoid slip-and-fall hazards.

Keep sharp objects such as knives far away from the reach of small children.

Be sure the cords on your electric appliances are kept away from the sink and are not frayed nor tied in knots – anything that may cause a failure and result in an electrical fire.

Keep track of matches and lighters and place candles in secure non-tip containers.

Make sure your smoke detectors are working and everyone is aware of your home escape plan and family meeting place.

Using an outdoor turkey fryer? Be sure that you are very careful to not get burned by the hot oil. Keep a fire extinguisher nearby just in case, so that you can put out any fire that would extend past the fryer. These are great tools to use, but must be respected and know they can cause serious injuries and damage.

On behalf of the Shelburne Fire Department and all of Shelburne’s emergency services (Police, Dispatch, Fire and EMS), we wish you a happy and safe Thanksgiving – and remember… Fire Prevention/Safety isn’t just one week of the year, but all 52.

Jim Buell is the Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department’s fire prevention/public education officer.