Sen. Lyons thanks voters for their support

To the Editor:

Thank you, Shelburne voters, for my re-election to the Vermont Senate. It is an honor to serve you and I appreciate your confidence in my work.

I look forward to working on health care, water quality, education, affordable housing, energy, jobs and other issues. I will continue to take a balanced approach toward problems facing our county. I look forward to working on many issues critical to our welfare and sense of community.

Please stay engaged in civic activities and contact me with your comments, concerns and questions at vlyons@leg,state.vt.us.

Sen. Ginny Lyons

Williston