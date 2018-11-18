Sen. Sirotkin thanks voters for support, other candidates for positive campaign

By on No Comment

To the Editor:

Thank you very much to the voters of Chittenden County for returning me to the state Senate for a third time.

There is much work to be done and I am anxious and ready to get started immediately. I would welcome hearing from you at any time at sirotkin.senate@gmail.com with your thoughts and concerns.

I also want to extend my sincere appreciation to all the other candidates who worked so hard and ran a totally positive campaign throughout. Thank you again.

Sen. Michael Sirotkin, chair
Senate Economic Development,
Housing and General Affairs Committee
South Burlington

Sen. Sirotkin thanks voters for support, other candidates for positive campaign added by on
View all posts by Shelburne News →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.