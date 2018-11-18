Sen. Sirotkin thanks voters for support, other candidates for positive campaign

To the Editor:
Thank you very much to the voters of Chittenden County for returning me to the state Senate for a third time.
There is much work to be done and I am anxious and ready to get started immediately. I would welcome hearing from you at any time at sirotkin.senate@gmail.com with your thoughts and concerns.
I also want to extend my sincere appreciation to all the other candidates who worked so hard and ran a totally positive campaign throughout. Thank you again.
Sen. Michael Sirotkin, chair
Senate Economic Development,
Housing and General Affairs Committee
South Burlington