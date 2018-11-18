Shelburne Police Log

82 traffic violations

57 medical calls

42 miscellaneous complaints

34 directed patrols

7 false fire alams

11 burglar alarm

6 commercial vehicle inspections

5 secured unlocked businesses

5 accidental 911 call

Sept. 15

1:22 a.m. Shelburne Police assisted Vermont State Police with a possible prowler complaint on Lanes Lane in Charlotte. A woman calling from a camp reported hearing footsteps outside her residence. Police checked the area, but were unable to locate anyone.

10:30 a.m. Police pulled over a driver after a biker on Irish Hill Road reported the car passing him unsafely.

11:36 a.m. Police are investigating a theft on Shelburne Road.

1:06 p.m. Police helped South Burlington Police with a dispute at Beacon Apartments on Shelburne Road.

3:41 p.m. Police are investigating two suspicious men who allegedly entered a room at Harbor Place on Shelburne Road without permission.

7:19 p.m. Police helped a person unlock their car.

Sept. 16

12:42 p.m. Police escorted a man from Harbor Place on Shelburne Road.

4:50 p.m. Police were called to Harbor Place because of an intoxicated man.

7:53 p.m. Police assisted Hinesburg Police with processing and transporting a prisoner.

Sept. 17

8:39 a.m. Police were called to check a garage on Westview Drive for suspicious people. No one was found.

12:09 p.m. Police conducted background checks for the fire department.

1:31 p.m. Police responded to a call on Morgan Drive where a person was reported harassing a landscaping crew.

4:05 p.m. A person reported damage to their car, which was parked at the access on Bay Road.

Sept. 18

11 a.m. A Locust Hill Road resident reported a driver hitting their garbage can, and leaving the scene. South Burlington Police located the vehicle a short time later. The driver was Jeffrey Burns, 60, of Shelburne. He was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charges of driving while license suspended and leaving the scene of an accident.

1 p.m. Police helped a person on Shelburne Road get back into their car after being locked out.

Sept. 20

8:41 a.m. Police responded to a two-car crash on Shelburne Road near Webster Road. There were no injuries.

2:32 p.m. Police and Community Outreach assisted an individual on Locust Hill Road with public health and safety concerns.

3:48 p.m. Police located, identified and released a person who someone reported acting strangely along the Ti Trail.

7:04 p.m. A person reported two men urinating near a parking lot on Harrington Avenue. The individuals left before police arrived.

10:39 p.m. Police notified people in a car at the Bay Access about regulations restricting activities in the access. The people left.

Sept. 21

1:21 a.m. Police gave a courtesy ride to someone at the Shelburne Shopping Park.

6:07 a.m. After receiving multiple 911 calls about a driver, Shelburne Police caught up to the car on Ethan Allen Highway in Charlotte. Police determined the driver was not impaired, and cited the person for traffic violations.

12:43 p.m. Police helped a motorist with a disabled car on Shelburne Road.

7:29 p.m. Police checked Shelburne Road for a reported sick raccoon, but could not find it.

11:26 p.m. Police found a car on Falls Road without its lights on. It was out of gas, so they made sure the driver had help getting gas.

Sept. 22

12:58 a.m. Police asked people at a party on Morse Drive to quiet down.

8:59 a.m. Police mediated a dispute between two co-workers at a Shelburne Road business.

2:47 p.m. Police are investigating items stolen from a car at Shelburne Bay on Pine Haven Shores Road.

9:52 p.m. Police helped a person whose car broke down on Shelburne Road.

10:19 p.m. Police checked on a person in a suspicious car on Shelburne Road.

Sept. 23

4:09 p.m. At a traffic stop on Shelburne Road near Executive Drive, police found Sheila Cochones, age 49, of Essex, to be driving with a criminally suspended license. She was taken to the station and issued a citation for Driving with License Suspended and released.

4:12 p.m. A person found a cell phone on Shelburne Road and turned it into police.

4:36 p.m. Police conducted a traffic stop after receiving a call about an erratic drive on Bostwick Road.

5:08 p.m. Police, fire and rescue helped remove a fire hazard from a construction site on LaPatte Circle.

5:57 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted Hinesburg Police with a domestic disturbance on Hillview Terrace.

6:53 p.m. Police went to Cheesefactory Road and Dorset Street to help herd cattle, but the cows were no longer in the road when police arrived.

7:26 p.m. Police reunited a stray dog found on Heritage Lane with its owner.

8:18 p.m. Police, fire and rescue removed a fire hazard from a Ti Lane Home.

8:43 p.m. Fire assisted Vermont Air National Guard Fire at an Aircraft Emergency at Burlington International Airport. All units were cancelled from this call and no injuries were reported.

11:01 p.m. At a traffic stop on Shelburne Road police found Jamie Russell, age 47, of Burlington, to be driving with a criminally suspended license. Russell was taken to the station and issued a citation for Driving with License Suspended and released.

Sept. 24

1:45 a.m. Police assisted Vermont State Police with message delivery on Tracy Lane.

10:35 a.m. Police assisted Burlington Police with talking an individual at Shelburne Bay on Pine Haven Shore Road who keeps calling them.

1:23 p.m. Police conducted a background check for Homeland Security.

2:10 p.m. Police returned a wallet to the person who lost it.

3:30 p.m. Police are investigating an harassment report from an individual on Penny Lane.

4:27 p.m. The animal control officer was notified when a dog bit someone on Fletcher Lane.

6:00 p.m. Police locked a construction trailer on Falls Road.

Sept. 25

8:41 a.m. Police helped the fire department with a safety presentation at the Waldorf School.

10:35 a.m. A person brought police a floor jack they found at the Shelburne Beach.

2:51 p.m. Police took a statement about a car crash that occurred on Chesapeake Drive.

4:29 p.m. Police assisted Essex Police serve paperwork.

Sept. 26

7:29 a.m. Police helped the fire department with a safety presentation at the Renaissance School.

8:29 a.m. Police helped the fire department with a safety presentation at the Shelburne Community School.

7:34 a.m. Police assisted Charlotte Rescue with an accident on Ethan Allen Highway and Ferry Road in Charlotte.

1:23 p.m. Police took statements from drivers involved in a two-car crash with no injuries near the intersection of Cheesefactory Road and Dorset Street.

1:40 p.m. Police conducted a background check for a new rescue member.

2:52 p.m. Police are investigating a fraud complaint by a person living on Boulder Hill Drive.

3:38 p.m. Police took statements from drivers involved in a two-car crash with no injuries on Inn Road.

5:15 p.m. Police assisted Vermont State Police with a domestic disturbance on Spear Street in Charlotte.

Sept. 27

3:06 p.m. Police checked Shelburne Road for a reported erratic driver, but could not find the car.

5:50 p.m. At a traffic stop on Shelburne Road, police found Sheila Cochones, age 49, of Essex, to be driving with a criminally suspended license. She was taken to the station and issued a citation for Driving with License Suspended and released.

6:16 p.m. Police stopped a car after a 911 caller reported an erratic driver on Shelburne Road near Webster Road.

7:02 p.m. Police conducted a driver safety check on a new Charlotte Fire member.

11:13 p.m. Police conducted a welfare check on a person at Harbor Place on Shelburne Road.

Sept. 28

8:23 p.m. Police stopped a car on Ethan Allen Highway after someone called in the erratic driver.

1:27 p.m. Police conducted a welfare check at Harbor Place and discovered the individual no longer was living there.

2:08 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted the Department of Children and Families pick up a child from school.

6:59 p.m. Police took statement from drivers involved in a two-car crash on Shelburne Road. There were no injuries.

8:04 p.m. Police, fire, rescue, and Charlotte Fire and Rescue responded to the Bay Access on Bay Road to find an overdue boater. The person was safely found and returned to shore.

10:58 p.m. Police were called to Thomas Road where there was an injured deer in the road. Police put the animal down and removed it.

Sept. 29

12:53 a.m. Police secured a business on Shagbark Lane.

12:22 p.m. Police checked for a reported erratic driver near Bay Road and Yacht Haven Drive.

4:57 p.m. Police issued a trespass notice to a customer creating a disturbance at Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive.

5:02 p.m. Police helped mediate a neighbor dispute on Champlain Drive.

6:25 p.m. Police assisted South Burlington Police in removing an intoxicated person walking in traffic on Shelburne Road.

7:15 p.m. Police conducted a welfare check on someone at The Terraces.

8:11 p.m. Police officers identified and released suspicious people near Bay Park on Bay Road.

Sept. 30

1:53 a.m. An officer searched a car at Shelburne Campgrounds, finding drugs and paraphernalia. The driver was issued a diversion paperwork for Possession of Marijuana.

12:25 p.m. The animal control officer was notified because a dog kept going onto a Summit Circle property.

1:04 p.m. Two cars crashed on Shelburne Road near Harrington Avenue. Police took statements; all refused transport to the hospital.

1:51 p.m. Police conducted a welfare check on someone at The Terraces.

2:14 p.m. Police located a suspicious person near the intersection of Shelburne Road and Meadow Lane. Police identified and released the person.

6:09 p.m. Police located a suspicious person near the intersection of Shelburne Road and Marsett Road. Police identified and released the person.

11:23 p.m. Police located a suspicious person near the intersection of Shelburne Road and Hullcrest Road. Police identified and released the person.

Oct. 1

9 a.m. Police assisted a man who wanted to talk about an out-of-state death.

9:24 a.m. Police assisted someone with a disabled car on Shelburne Road.

9:34 a.m. Police met with Shelburne Community School officials to talk about safety drills.

11:33 a.m. Shelburne Fire, rescue, police, Charlotte fire and South Burlington Fire responded to a call on Maple Leaf Lane and extinguished a porch fire. There were no injuries.

12:35 p.m. Police mediated a dispute at the dog park on Harbor Road, where a dog allegedly bit someone.

2:34 p.m. Police conducted a record check for the Planning and Zoning Department.

4:56 p.m. Police took a statement for a one-car crash on Route 116 in St. George. There were no injuries.

8:23 p.m. Police asked an individual on Harrington Avenue to turn down the music.

Oct. 2

8:48 a.m. An officer issued a trespass notice and issued a citation for Retail Theft at Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive.

12:01 p.m. Police assisted someone on Harrington Avenue with getting an extension for a stalking order.

2:19 p.m. Police installed a child’s car seat.

8:08 p.m. A woman on Green Hills Drive called police because she thought someone entered her house. She was O.K.

11:23 p.m. Police identified and released suspicious people near Shelburne Bay Park.

Oct. 3

6:18 a.m. A person reported suspicious people near Summit Circle. Police checked the area but could not find anyone.

12:42 p.m. Police escorted a person off the property at Harbor Place.

2:01 p.m. Police assisted South Burlington Police serve paperwork to an individual on Falls Road.

5:49 p.m. Police installed a child’s car seat.

6:42 p.m. Police found an unsecured business on Spear Street and locked it up.

7:01 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted Hinesburg Police at a car crash on Shelburne Falls Road in Hinesburg.

11:24 p.m. Shelburne Fire assisted Vermont Air National Guard Fire at an aircraft emergency at Burlington International Airport. All units were cancelled from this call and no injuries were reported.

Oct. 4

12:52 a.m. Shelburne Police assisted Vermont Fish & Wildlife with a possible hunting violation on Shelburne Hinesburg Road.

12:59 a.m. Police checked and locked an unsecured business on Turtle Lane.

2:31 a.m. Police assisted a woman on Harrington Avenue.

7:31 a.m. Police instructed an intoxicated man on Harrington Avenue to go home.

10:30 a.m. Police and Community Outreach mediated a neighbor dispute on Harrington Avenue.

11:26 a.m. Police checked Falls Road and Church Street for a stray dog.

2:42 p.m. Police responded to a two-car crash on Mount Philo Road. There were no injuries.

3:00 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted Vermont Fish & Wildlife with a hunting violation on Pond Road.

4:04 p.m. A man reported finding a possible homeless campsite on his property on Pine Haven Shores Lane. Police locate the campsite and determined it was an old site.

7:34 p.m. Police assisted South Burlington Police with a car crash on Shelburne Road near Fayette Road in South Burlington.

7:37 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police at a car crash on Dorset Street.

10:02 p.m. Police transported a man from Shelburne Road to detox.

10:57 p.m. Police assisted South Burlington Police with a car crash on Williston Road in South Burlington.

Oct. 5

7:37 a.m. Police are investigating a theft at a business on Drew Lane.

11:45 a.m. Police took a statement from a driver involved in a one-car crash on Ordway Shore Road. There were no injuries.

12:04 p.m. Police are investigating a fraud case from Shelburne Road.

3:58 p.m. Police went to check on a disabled bus reported on Shelburne Road near Harbor Road, but could not locate it.

4:39 p.m. Police charged Jeffrey Burns, 60, of Shelburne, with Driving Under the Influence and Driving while License Suspended.

8:26 p.m. Police conducted a traffic stop on Bishop Road. They charged the driver, Robert K. Stirewalt, 55, of Hinesburg, with Driving Under the Influence.

11:52 p.m. Police mediated a dispute between neighbors on Harrington Avenue.