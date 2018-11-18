Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Harrison Shover, 14, shot his first buck on opening morning of regular season with his grandfather, Martin Oakland, in Sandgate, Vt. He shot his 4-point buck at 7:45 a.m. last Saturday. The buck weighed 129 lbs. Courtesy photosLila Shover, 12, shot a doe on Nov. 3, opening morning of Youth Weekend with her dad, Randy Shover, at the family camp in Worcester, Vt. Her deer weighed 123 lbs. She used a Savage 243 that was handed down to her by a family friend. Successful hunt added by Shelburne News on November 18, 2018View all posts by Shelburne News →