Successful hunt

By on No Comment

Harrison Shover, 14, shot his first buck on opening morning of regular season with his grandfather, Martin Oakland, in Sandgate, Vt. He shot his 4-point buck at 7:45 a.m. last Saturday. The buck weighed 129 lbs.
Courtesy photos
Lila Shover, 12, shot a doe on Nov. 3, opening morning of Youth Weekend with her dad, Randy Shover, at the family camp in Worcester, Vt. Her deer weighed 123 lbs. She used a Savage 243 that was handed down to her by a family friend.

Successful hunt added by on
View all posts by Shelburne News →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.