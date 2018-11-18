Thanksgiving thoughts on counting blessings

As I sit in our quiet little sunroom this frosty morning, waiting for daybreak to arrive, I ponder the thought of Thanksgiving almost being here. I can’t believe how fast time seems to pass by.

Yes, I am thankful for our home, family, health and our jobs, but I also am thankful for the little things that we take for granted every minute of every day.

Let’s give thanks for the little things and count our blessings each day.

May you all enjoy a peaceful Thanksgiving with your loved ones.

Giving Thanks for the Little Things

By RICK BESSETTE

It’s the little things in life

That make it so worthwhile.

Tender things that touch your heart,

Small things that make you smile.

It’s the comfort in your home.

It’s a place to lay your head.

A warm feeling in your heart,

When something kind to you is said.

To feel a breeze touch your face,

To share laughter with a friend,

Listening to the songbirds sing,

Or a sunset at day’s end.

Did you watch the rising moon

Or look for the brightest star?

Give thanks for the little things.

How fortunate we all are.

Rick Bessette is Shelburne’s poet laureate.