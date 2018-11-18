Thanksgiving thoughts on counting blessings

By on No Comment

As I sit in our quiet little sunroom this frosty morning, waiting for daybreak to arrive, I ponder the thought of Thanksgiving almost being here. I can’t believe how fast time seems to pass by.

Yes, I am thankful for our home, family, health and our jobs, but I also am thankful for the little things that we take for granted every minute of every day.

Let’s give thanks for the little things and count our blessings each day.

May you all enjoy a peaceful Thanksgiving with your loved ones.

Giving Thanks for the Little Things
By RICK BESSETTE

It’s the little things in life
That make it so worthwhile.
Tender things that touch your heart,
Small things that make you smile.

It’s the comfort in your home.
It’s a place to lay your head.
A warm feeling in your heart,
When something kind to you is said.

To feel a breeze touch your face,
To share laughter with a friend,
Listening to the songbirds sing,
Or a sunset at day’s end.

Did you watch the rising moon
Or look for the brightest star?
Give thanks for the little things.
How fortunate we all are.

Rick Bessette is Shelburne’s poet laureate.

Thanksgiving thoughts on counting blessings added by on
View all posts by Rick Bessette →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.