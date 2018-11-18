UVM Master Gardener course enrolling now

Registration is open for the 16-week University of Vermont Extension Master Gardener online course that runs Jan. 18 through May 10.

The course is designed to enhance knowledge of vegetable and flower gardening, sustainable landscaping, lawn care, insect and disease problems, composting, rain gardens and a host of related topics.

Participants may either view interactive webinars with live Q&A sessions on consecutive Thursday nights from 6-7 p.m. or watch the archived recordings. The class requires basic computer skills and takes approximately four to six hours a week for course work, assignments and quizzes.

Register by Jan. 16 online at uvm.edu/mastergardener. For more information about the course or Extension Master Gardener Volunteer certification, contact the UVM Extension Master Gardener Program Office at (802) 656-9562 or master.gardener@uvm.edu.

The fee is $425 to become a certified UVM Extension Master Gardener Volunteer, which also involves an internship of 40 volunteer hours over a two-year period. For those unable to volunteer, or only interested in expanding gardening know-how, the cost is $475; that earns a Vermont Certificate of Home Horticulture.

Last year, UVM had 489 active Extension Master Gardener Volunteers who provided public education and outreach.