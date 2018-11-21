A critter for every month

By on No Comment

Courtesy photo

The 2019 Vermont Fish & Wildlife Calendar, filled with photos by Vermont photographers of wildlife including moose, bald eagle, longnose gar, white-tailed deer, and more, is now available. “Vermont’s working landscape and healthy fish and wildlife populations are a testament to the foresight of citizens who care about the state’s natural heritage,” said Susan Warner, Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s director of outreach and education. “This calendar is a yearlong celebration of Vermont’s commitment to conservation.” The calendar includes hunting, fishing and trapping season dates for each month. Purchase online at VermontLifeCatalog.com or at department offices in Montpelier or Essex Junction.

A critter for every month added by on
View all posts by Shelburne News →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.