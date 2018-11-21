A critter for every month

The 2019 Vermont Fish & Wildlife Calendar, filled with photos by Vermont photographers of wildlife including moose, bald eagle, longnose gar, white-tailed deer, and more, is now available. “Vermont’s working landscape and healthy fish and wildlife populations are a testament to the foresight of citizens who care about the state’s natural heritage,” said Susan Warner, Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s director of outreach and education. “This calendar is a yearlong celebration of Vermont’s commitment to conservation.” The calendar includes hunting, fishing and trapping season dates for each month. Purchase online at VermontLifeCatalog.com or at department offices in Montpelier or Essex Junction.