Governor’s Marijuana Advisory Commission plans listening tour

The Governor’s Marijuana Advisory Commission will host a listening tour to give Vermonters an opportunity for public comment on the draft reports produced by the Commission’s Subcommittees on Roadway Safety, Education and Prevention, and Taxation and Regulation recently.

The draft reports document the findings and recommendations of the subcommittees for review by the commission. The listening tour aims to further inform the commission as it finalizes its report and submits recommendations to Gov. Phil Scott by Dec. 15.

All three reports can be found online at marijuanacommission.vermont.gov/commissiondocuments.

Each discussion will be moderated by commission co-chairs Jake Perkinson and Tom Little. The meetings will be held as forums and participants are encouraged to review the reports and attend with prepared comments. Printed copies of the reports will not be provided at the meetings.

One meeting is scheduled for Chittenden County: Nov. 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the Williston Central School Auditorium, 195 Central School Dr., Williston.

More information: 802-828-3333.