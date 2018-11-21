Muzzleloader, second archery seasons offer hunters last chances for deer

Vermont hunters get two more chances for a deer this year during the muzzleloader deer season and the second part of the archery deer season, Dec. 1-9.

A muzzleloader hunter may take one legal buck anywhere in the state.

An archery hunter may take a legal buck anywhere in the state, provided they didn’t take one in the earlier part of archery season. An archery hunter may take an antlerless deer anywhere in the state.

A legal buck is a deer with at least one antler having two or more points one inch or longer. An antlerless deer is a deer without antlers or with no antler longer than three inches. A deer with 3-inch or longer spike antlers may not be taken during the archery, November rifle, or muzzleloader seasons.

A muzzleloader or archery license is required in addition to a standard hunting license.

Vermont hunters may take up to three deer in a calendar year with appropriate licenses and permits for each season (archery, youth weekend, November rifle, December muzzleloader). Only two of the three deer in the annual limit may be legal bucks, but only one legal buck may be taken in each season.

The 2018 Vermont Hunting & Trapping Guide has more regulation details and copies are available where licenses are sold and on Fish & Wildlife’s website vtfishandwildlife.com.