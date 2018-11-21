Public meeting to discuss emerald ash borer presence in Grand Isle County

With the recent find of the invasive pest emerald ash borer in Grand Isle County, state and federal officials have scheduled a public informational meeting for Monday evening in Milton.

Emerald ash borer larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves water, nutrients, and carbohydrates up and down the trunk. It was first discovered in North America in the Detroit area in 2002 and has since decimated ash populations across 30 states. Ash trees comprise approximately 5 percent of Vermont forests and are a common and urban tree, according to the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.

Emerald ash borer was first discovered in Vermont in February, and has been confirmed in Orange, Washington, Caledonia, Grand Isle and Bennington counties. A current map of the infested zone is online at VTInvasives.org. Forestry experts expect that Vermont’s 160 million ash trees will likely die within the coming decade from the infestation. State officials recommend that municipalities, landowners, and forest industry professionals prepare for this unfortunate new reality.

The meeting to discuss details, recommendations to slow the ash borer’s spread, and more is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Milton Grange, 135 River St., Milton.

Officials with the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation and the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, the U.S. Forest Service and UVM Extension will attend.