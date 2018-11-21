All-star season has a few Redhawks still in the game

Photos by Al Frey
CVU senior lineman and team co-captain Bennett Cheer was the lone Redhawk player on the North team in Saturday’s high school all-star football game. The North all-stars defeated the South all-stars 57-35 at Castleton University. Above, Cheer, No. 63, is in action against Essex in September.

By LAUREN READ

It was North vs. South on Saturday at Castleton University and Champlain Valley Union’s Bennett Cheer helped lead the North to a 57-35 win in the Vermont senior all-star football game.

St. Johnsbury quarterback Jake Cady paced the North team, going 26 of 36 for 442 yards and four touchdowns and he rushed for two more scores.

Cady found Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson (Mt. Mansfield Union), Bailey Olsen (Colchester), Ryan Byrnes (Rice Memorial), John Rousseau (Rice Memorial), Alex Haugwitz (North Country) and Renwick Smith (St. Johnsbury) for touchdown passes. Jehric Hackney (Mt. Mansfield Union) added a rushing TD for the North.

Cheer was the team’s lone representative for the CVU Redhawks.

CVU senior Nora Weisman-Rowell, is in control against Middlebury in October. A field hockey team co-captain, she landed a spot on the Vermont all-star team that will face New Hampshire in a Twin State matchup.

Field Hockey

Champlain Valley Union defender Nora Weisman-Rowell has been named to the Twin State field hockey team.

The annual senior all-star matchup will be played in New Hampshire this year, with Vermont looking to improve on the 22-10-3 record the Granite State holds over them.

Bellows Falls coach Bethany Coursen will serve as head coach; Otter Valley’s Stacey Edmunds and Windsor’s Jody Wood were chosen as assistant coaches.

More to come

The game details for the field hockey all-star match were not available at press time.

All-star teams also have not yet been announced for soccer or volleyball.

  

