Champion curlers

By on No Comment

Courtesy photo

Left to right: Shelburne residents Tish Orr and Meg O’Donnell along with their teammates Liz Alton of Milton and Char Mehrtens of South Burlington won the Grand National Curling Club’s Senior Women’s championship held at the Nutmeg Curling Club in Bridgeport, Conn. last month. All are members of the Green Mountain Curling Club. They play on Sundays at the Bedford Curling Club in Bedford, Quebec.

  

Champion curlers added by on
View all posts by Shelburne News →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.