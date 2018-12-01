Champion curlers

Left to right: Shelburne residents Tish Orr and Meg O’Donnell along with their teammates Liz Alton of Milton and Char Mehrtens of South Burlington won the Grand National Curling Club’s Senior Women’s championship held at the Nutmeg Curling Club in Bridgeport, Conn. last month. All are members of the Green Mountain Curling Club. They play on Sundays at the Bedford Curling Club in Bedford, Quebec.