Cut a national forest tree for $5

Vermonters can cut down a tree for Christmas for $5 in the Green Mountain National Forest.

U.S. Forest Service officials in Vermont encourage the public to purchase Christmas tree removal permits. And, if a family has a fourth grader, they can get their tree for free. This year, all youngsters in fourth grade can take advantage of the Every Kid in a Park initiative and get a voucher for a free Christmas tree.

Students should print a copy of the voucher and present it for a program pass and a tree permit at one of the three Forest Service Vermont offices. This is a one-time opportunity.

Some conditions of the permits for trees cut for personal use:

The permit holder is responsible for knowing that the tree comes from Forest Service land. Maps are available when you purchase a permit.

Trees over 20 feet tall are not designated for cutting by the Christmas tree permit.

Only one Christmas tree permit will be issued per household per year. Permits are not refundable. Trees obtained under the Christmas tree permit may not be resold.

Forest Service offices are: Forest Supervisor’s Office, 231 North Main St., Rutland, 747-6700; Manchester Ranger Station, 2538 Depot Street, Manchester Center, 362-2307; Rochester Ranger Station 99 Ranger Road, Rochester, 767-4261.

More information online at everykidinapark.gov.