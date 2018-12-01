Obituary – Holly Anne (Lewis) Galyean

Holly Galyean passed away unexpectedly following a cardiac event on Nov. 12, 2018, with her loving daughter by her side. She was born on Dec. 14, 1963, the youngest of three children to Kenneth and Sandra Lewis. Holly grew up in Shelburne and graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School in 1981.

She was hard-working and determined. Holly had a passion for cleaning and was proud to have started her own cleaning business.

Holly enjoyed spending time with friends, planting flowers, watching movies, and doing word searches. She loved music and the color pink, and she rarely left the house without one of her favorite hats. Her greatest joy was being a grandmother and she had great fun creating silly memories and sharing unconditional love.

Holly was an outgoing individual who brought laughter and joy wherever she went. She loved without judgment and always wanted to help others. She will be remembered for her giving nature and her ability to befriend anyone and everyone.

Holly was predeceased by her father, Kenneth Lewis. She leaves behind her three children, Nicole Martel and husband Nick, Wade Wood and partner Laura Murray, and Stevie Galyean and partner Brody Gagner; three grandchildren, Maddox and Mason Martel, and Killian Wood; her mother Sandra Lewis; sister Nancy Longe and husband Randy; and brother Rick Lewis and wife Mary; as well as nieces and nephews Kerri Wolynec, Ryan Lewis, Lindsay Longe, and Caleb Longe.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Shelburne Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 30 Church Street, Shelburne, on Friday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. If you would like to honor Holly’s loving nature, please consider a gift to Mercy Connections 255 South Champlain Street #8 Burlington, VT 05401 or your local Humane Society.

Holly’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to those who have provided us with support during this difficult time. “…When tomorrow starts without me, don’t think we’re far apart, for every time you think of me, I’m right there in your heart.”