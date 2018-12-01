Police charge Shelburne man with DUI

After a traffic stop on Shelburne Road early last Thursday morning, Shelburne Police cited Xavier Dimaggio, 40, of Shelburne, for Driving Under the Influence.

Police said they stopped Dimaggio near the intersection with Green Mountain Drive in South Burlington at 1:20 a.m. after he failed to stop at a red light. Police also said Dimaggio’s speed was 57 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Police brought Dimaggio to the police station because they said they suspected he was impaired. After he refused to submit to a test, police said they issued him a citation for DUI refusal. Police then brought him to detox.