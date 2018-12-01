Post-season honors for CVU athletes

By LAUREN READ

The Vermont Soccer Coaches Association released the high school boys soccer all-state teams and Division I state champion Champlain Valley Union was well represented.

Four CVU players were named to the Division I all-state team and coach Rob Cole was name Large School Coach of the Year after leading the Redhawks to the D-I title win.

Goalie Aidan Johnson, midfielder Jonah Roberts, midfielder Jack Sinopoli and defender Cullen Swett were all named to the all-state roster.

Johnson, Roberts, Sinopoli and Swett also earned All-League honors, being named to the Metro Division first team.

Luke Morton was named to the Metro Division second team and Nicolas Durieux, Caleb Martin and Nathaniel Sampson earned an honorable mention.

Cole was also named Metro Division coach of the year.

GIRLS SOCCER

The CVU girls soccer team capped off an undefeated season with individual honors for some of its players: Catherine Gilwee, Sydney Jimmo, Sarah Kelley, Jess Klein and Josie Pecor were all named to the Division I Vermont Soccer Coaches Association All-State team.

Jimmo was also named the Metro Division’s Offensive Player of the Year.

In addition, all five players earned all-league honors.

Gilwee, Jimmo, Kelley, Klein and Pecor were named to the Metro Division first team. Olivia Morton, Dylan Walker and Olivia Zubarik earned spots on the second team; Maryn Askew and Quinn Boardman each got an honorable mention.

FIELD HOCKEY

Redhawk goalie Kristy Carlson and defender Nora Weisman-Rowell earned some off-season accolades when the field hockey all-league teams were announced last week.

Carlson and Weisman-Rowell were both to the Metro Division first team for the Redhawks, who finished the season with a 6-8-1 record.

Hailey Chase, Flynn Hall and Maggie Warren were each named to the second team; Lena Ashooh, Jessica Gagne and Caroline Reynolds earned honorable mentions.

ROWING

A crew of CVU students were in Boston recently to compete in the Northeast Regional Youth Open Water Rowing Championships and returned with some hardware.

The CVU-B team, made up of Kat Nelsen, Wiley Simard, Norah VanWranken, Tony Nguyen, Ray Lindsley, Stuart Robinson and Duncan McGrade, captured a first place win in the Second Sixes Crewmaster Sprint category.

The group finished in 10:04 to grab the win. Teams from Burlington, South Burlington, Vergennes and Mount Abraham also competed in the race held Oct. 17.