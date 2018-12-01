Shelburne Police Log

38 traffic violations

26 medical calls

20 directed patrols

15 miscellaneous complaints

7 burglary alarm

4 buildings secured

3 background checks

3 false fire alarms

3 accidental 911 calls

3 welfare checks

2 dogs on the loose

Oct. 27

9:51 a.m. Police took statements from drivers involved in a two-car crash on Shelburne Road. There were no injuries.

2:56 p.m. Shelburne Fire, Rescue, Police and Charlotte Fire responded to a leaking propane tank on Bostwick Farm Road. They removed the tank.

Oct. 28

2:21 p.m. Police conducted a welfare check on a resident on Shelburne Road.

3:01 p.m. A 911 caller reported an erratic driver on Shelburne Road. Police stopped, identified and released the driver.

5:08 p.m. Police responded to a call about suspicious people near Shelburne Museum. Police found the individuals who were OK.

6:17 p.m. Police removed an intoxicated man from a home on Penny Lane and took him to his friend’s house.

Oct. 29

9:20 p.m. Police took a statement from a person about a two-car crash that occurred earlier in the day on Bacon Drive.

10:12 a.m. Police assisted Hinesburg Police with locating the owner of cows that were out of their pasture in Hinesburg. The owner was on Spear Street.

11:20 a.m. Police are investigating a theft from Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive.

2:06 p.m. Police responded to a call about a woman finding a prank sign in her yard on Collamer Circle. Police checked but were unable to find anything else in the area.

4:18 p.m. Police conducted a welfare check on a Locust Hill resident.

5:01 p.m. Police found a suspicious car parked at Bay Park. They identified and released the occupants.

Oct. 30

9:02 a.m. Police conducted a welfare check on a Dorset Street resident.

2:02 p.m. A 911 caller reported an erratic driver on Shelburne Road. Police checked but could not find the car described.

2:31 p.m. Police looked for a suspicious person reported on Harbor Road, but did not find anyone.

3:19 p.m. Police removed a tree branch in Shelburne Road.

4:32 p.m. Police reunited a stray dog on Heather Lane with its owners.

5:12 p.m. Shelburne Police provided extra patrols for Cabbage Night. They found no unusual activity.

8:37 p.m. A man dropped off a bike at the police station that he found by Davis Park.

9:33 p.m. Police identified and released a suspicious person on Shelburne Road near Bostwick Road.

10:44 p.m. Police identified and released people from a suspicious car they found at Bay Plaza on Shelburne Road.

Oct. 31

3:30 p.m. Police assisted the state Sex Offender Registry with compliancy checks.

4:03 p.m. Police took statements from those involved in a two-car accident on Falls Road and Bacon Drive. There were no injuries.

7:28 p.m. Police reunited a stray dog on Littlefield Drive with its owners.

8:06 p.m. Police individuals were identified and released suspicious people on Shelburne Road in South Burlington.

8:43 p.m. Police checked Shelburne Road for a reported erratic driver. Police identified and released the driver.

Nov. 1

12:07 a.m. A woman on Locust Hill reported someone knocking on her door. Police checked the area but could not find anyone.

7:57 a.m. Police assisted South Burlington Police with a disabled car in Shelburne Road in South Burlington.

8:34 a.m. A man dropped off a money bag he found near the town offices. Police returned it to its owner.

2:09 p.m. Police are investigating a theft from a man’s barn on Bay Road.

3:42 p.m. Police assisted Williston Police by serving a notice of trespass to a person currently staying at Harbor Place.

6:15 p.m. Shelburne Fire, Rescue, Police and Charlotte Fire responded to a report of a strong chemical smell at Shelburne Bay on Pine Haven Shores Road. They removed the fire hazard.

8:14 p.m. Police checked on a suspicions car parked on Kelady Drive.

11:42 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted Vermont State Police checking on a suspicious person on Greenbush Road in Charlotte.

Nov. 2

12:46 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted Essex Police with attempting to locate a car on Shelburne Road. Police could not locate the car.

4:44 p.m. Police escorted an individual off of the Harbor Place property.

9:34 p.m. Police responded to a call about a disabled car in the Road on Falls Road. The driver removed it before police arrived.

10:11 p.m. Police found a suspicious person near Graham Way. The identified and released the individual.

Nov. 3

11:14 a.m. Police looked for a reported erratic motorist on Woodbine Road but were unable to find the vehicle.

1:43 p.m. Police and Highway Department workers went to Pond Road and Dorset Street where a tree was down in the roadway. They removed the tree.

2:06 p.m. A caller reported finding a bicycle near Sycamore Street and Thompson Road. The bike was tagged and put in storage at the police department.

3:09 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted Hinesburg Police with individual threating self-harm on Mechanicsville Road.

6:43 p.m. A caller reported a missing juvenile from Henry Street. Shelburne Police took a report and a statewide broadcast was issued. After a search of the area, the youngster was found and returned home.

Nov. 4

8:52 a.m. Shelburne Fire assisted Charlotte Fire at a chimney fire on Ethan Allen Highway in Charlotte.

2:47 p.m. Police caught up with a reported erratic driver on Shelburne Road. They identified and released the motorist.

10:44 p.m. An officer located, identified and released an individual reported to be suspicious.

Nov. 5

2:06 a.m. A caller from Harbor Place on Shelburne Road reported a group of individuals outside her room creating disturbance. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate anyone. The caller called again at 2:45 a.m. with the same complaint and again police were unable to find anyone creating a disturbance.

3:56 a.m. Police assisted Vermont State Police with recovery of a stolen vehicle on Champlain Drive.

1:50 p.m. Police took a fraud complaint from a caller on Maplewood Drive and they are investigating.

2:42 p.m. Police found, identified and released an individual reported as suspicious on Graham Way.

8:36 p.m. Police and fire responded and police took a report from a two-car accident on Shelburne Road with no injuries.

Nov. 6

9:03 a.m. Police went to Webster Road to check out a report of an injured deer on the side of the road. They found the animal and put it down.

11:41 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police with locating the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash on Dorset Street.

Nov. 7

1:41 a.m. A woman on Covington Lane called to report someone was looking in her window. Police checked the area, but were unable to locate anyone.

11:12 a.m. Police took a report about a two-vehicle accident on Wake Robin Drive earlier in the day.

2:15 p.m. Police received a report of someone dumping trash along Windmill Bay Road. Police found the debris but were unable to find the source.

3:38 p.m. A caller from Wake Robin reported a fraud complaint. Police are investigating.

4:28 p.m. Police issued a trespass notice to a woman at Harbor Place after a guest there called to complain.

6:28 p.m. Police and Fire responded to a two-vehicle accident on Shelburne Road near Bostwick Road and took a report. There were no injuries.

8:24 p.m. Police took a report from a two-vehicle crash at the town office complex. There were no injuries.

8:44 p.m. Police mediated a family dispute on Birch Road.

Nov. 8

9:01 a.m. Police located, identified and released a suspicious person in the area of Shelburne Road and Tamarack Shores.

1:10 p.m. Police assisted Vermont State Police with suspicious male on Greenbush Road in Charlotte.

1:41 p.m. Charlotte Rescue requested a driver safety check for a new rescue member.

5:03 p.m. A caller reported an individual in the road looking for a missing dog on U. S. Route 7 near Cynosure Drive. The dog was located after a second caller reported a dog struck by a passing vehicle.

7:34 p.m. Police found, identified and released a motorist who was reportedly driving erratically on Shelburne Road.

Nov. 9

9:58 a.m. A woman dropped off a debit/credit card she found at the Shelburne Shopping Park parking lot. Police returned it to the owner.

4:07 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington with suicidal individual on Shelburne Road.

6:07 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington with a disabled vehicle on Shelburne Road near Allen Road in South Burlington.

6:29 p.m. Police checked out a report of a suspicious man near the Village Mobil but did not find anyone.

8:44 p.m. Police located an individual reported to be suspicious on Birch Road. They identified and released the person.

9:06 p.m. Police went to the Countryside Motel on Shelburne Road for a report of an intoxicated man creating a disturbance. They took the individual into protective custody and brought him to a relative’s home.