CVU volleyball players earn all-star status

Photos by Al Frey
CVU senior Mackenzie Detch was one of four Redhawk players named to the second Vermont all-star team. Two others were picked for the first team.

By LAUREN READ

The Vermont Youth Volleyball Association recently celebrated the best in high school volleyball naming players to all-star teams and Champlain Valley Union was well-represented.

No. 10 Noah Allen and No. 7 Jacob Boliba jump for the ball during a game against Lyndon this season. They are two of 10 Redhawk boys named to all-star volleyball teams.

The Redhawk boys, who captured their third straight Division I title this fall, landed players on both the first and second teams.

Alden Randall, Baker Angstman, Devin Rogers, Ethan Harvey, Jacob Boliba and Noah Allen from CVU were all named to the first team.

Cooper Snipes, Liam Freeman, Samuel (Raz) Hansen and Storm Rushford were named to the second team.

The Redhawk girls, who lost in the Division I state title match, turned up on both rosters as well.

Olivia Werner and Julia Daggett were both named to the first team, while Makenna Boyd, Makenzie Detch, Natalie Senior and Rayona Silverman were named to the second team.

Alli Selwah rounded out the honors with an honorable mention.

  

