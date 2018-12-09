Fish & Wildlife holiday gift certificates

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department says it has a perfect holiday gift for friends and family who hunt and fish – gift certificates for 2019 Vermont hunting and fishing licenses. The certificates can be purchased on the department’s website and it can be used for any license including the Combination Hunting & Fishing License. Find the certificate link on the front page of vtfishandwildlife.com. The recipient must go to the website to print their license.

