Nominations for 2019 small business awards

The Small Business Administration Vermont District Office is accepting nominations for its 2019 Small Business Awards.

Previous Vermont winners include Ben and Jerry’s, Switchback Brewing Company and Mamava, the 2018 Small Business Person of the Year winner.

Since 1963, the SBA has recognized the outstanding achievements of America’s small businesses for their contributions to their local communities, and to the nation’s economy.

The award categories are:

Small Business Person of the Year

Exporter of the Year

Family-Owned Business of the Year

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Microenterprise of the Year

Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year

Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year

Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year

To nominate a company for a district award, email the owner’s first and last name, the name of the business, the award category, phone number, and email address to vermont_do@sba.gov.

All nominations must be submitted by 3 p.m. on Jan. 9. Businesses may self-nominate.

For more information, email vermont_do@sba.gov or call 828-4422.