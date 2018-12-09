Shelburne Police Log

16 medical calls
11 directed patrols
9 miscellaneous complaints
4 burglary alarm
2 false fire alarms
1 loose dog
1 building secured
Nov. 3
12:44 a.m. At a traffic stop on Shelburne Road, police charged Dustin L. Wood, 28 of Shelburne, with Driving Under the Influence. He was cited to appear in court Nov. 29.
Nov. 7
2:15 p.m. Police received a report of someone dumping trash along Windmill Bay Road. Police found the debris but were unable to find the source.
3:38 p.m. A caller from Wake Robin reported a fraud complaint. Police are investigating.
4:28 p.m. Police issued a trespass notice to a woman at Harbor Place after a guest there called to complain.
6:28 p.m. Police and Fire responded to a two-vehicle accident on Shelburne Road near Bostwick Road and took a report. There were no injuries.
8:24 p.m. Police took a report from a two-vehicle crash at the town office complex. There were no injuries.
8:44 p.m. Police mediated a family dispute on Birch Road.
Nov. 8
9:01 a.m. Police located, identified and released a suspicious person in the area of Shelburne Road and Tamarack Shores.
1:10 p.m. Police assisted Vermont State Police with suspicious male on Greenbush Road in Charlotte.
1:41 p.m. Charlotte Rescue requested a driver safety check for a new rescue member.
5:03 p.m. A caller reported an individual in the road looking for a missing dog on U. S. Route 7 near Cynosure Drive. The dog was located after a second caller reported a dog struck by a passing vehicle.
7:34 p.m. Police found, identified and released a motorist who was reportedly driving erratically on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 9
9:58 a.m. A woman dropped off a debit/credit card she found at the Shelburne Shopping Park parking lot. Police returned it to the owner.
4:07 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington with suicidal individual on Shelburne Road.
6:07 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington with a disabled vehicle on Shelburne Road near Allen Road in South Burlington.
6:29 p.m. Police checked out a report of a suspicious man near the Village Mobil but did not find anyone.
8:44 p.m. Police located an individual reported to be suspicious on Birch Road. They identified and released the person.
9:06 p.m. Police went to the Countryside Motel on Shelburne Road for a report of an intoxicated man creating a disturbance. They took the individual into protective custody and brought him to a relative’s home.
Nov. 10
7:24 a.m. Police responded to reported gunshots near Beaver Creek Road, but they were unable to locate any hunters.
10:44 a.m. Police checked out a 911 call about an erratic driver on Shelburne Road but were unable to locate the car.
5:55 p.m. A person on Hillside Terrace reported a suspicious person going door to door. Police located the people and determined they were selling Christmas wreaths.
6:59 p.m. Police checked Birch Road for a reported suspicious man but could not find him.
11:58 p.m. Police checked Falls Road after people reported hearing fireworks or gunshots in the area.
Nov. 11
8:41 a.m. Police took a statement from a driver in a two-car crash on Spear Street.
4:04 p.m. Police assisted a driver with his car on Bay Road.
5:08 p.m. A woman from Green Hills Drive talked with officers about suspicious activity at her house.
9:51 p.m. Police assisted Williston Police with finding a driver on Hemlock Road in St. George.
Nov. 12
7:32 a.m. Police conducted a welfare check on a Nashville Road resident.
Nov. 13
8:03 p.m. Police stopped an erratic driver on Dorset Street.
7:35 p.m. Police issued a trespass notice to a man at North Star Motel on Shelburne Road.
8:56 p.m. Police took a report for a damaged car on Irish Hill Road.
Nov. 14
12:07 a.m. Police assisted South Burlington Police with a missing person complaint.
6:40 a.m. Fire, rescue, police and Charlotte Fire were dispatched to McDonald Farm Road for a tree fallen on power lines. They notified Green Mountain Power.
8:50 a.m. Police assisted a person who locked their keys in their car on Hullcrest Road.
10:14 a.m. Police notified Vermont Fish & Wildlife to assist with a sick coyote on Turtle Lane.
3:16 p.m. Police checked the Quality Inn for a person who refused to leave but were unable to find the individual.
5:22 p.m. Police took statements from drivers involved in a two-car crash on Shelburne Road.
6:24 p.m. Police checked Shelburne Shopping Park for a car parked in a handicapped space without the proper identification.
11:17 p.m. Police assisted South Burlington Police with a parking issue on Shelburne Road.
11:42 p.m. Police did a commercial vehicle inspection on a tractor-trailer on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 15
4:07 p.m. Police assisted with installing a child’s car seat.
4:40 p.m. Police are investigating harassing phone calls to a person on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 16
6:52 a.m. Police helped a driver who went off the road on Vermont Route 116.
8:25 a.m. Police helped another driver who went off the road on Vermont Route 116.
12:33 p.m. Police, fire and rescue assisted Charlotte Fire and rescue with a car crash on Ethan Allen Highway. All involved refused to go to the hospital.
1:16 p.m. Police took a statement from a person involved in a two-car crash on Shelburne Road.
5:45 p.m. Fire, rescue and Charlotte Fire responded to a 911 call of an elevator emergency at Shelburne Bay on Pine Haven Shores Road. The person was removed from the elevator and there were no injuries.
8:49 p.m. Police assisted a person who locked their keys in their car on Shelburne Road.
Nov. 17
8:29 a.m. Police checked for a suspicious person on Maplewood Drive but did not find anyone.
10:58 a.m. Police took a call about a woman acting strange and yelling at a contractor at Harbor Road and Cottage Lane. An officer located the woman at a bus stop and warned her about her behavior.
10:39 a.m. Rescue responded to a medical emergency at Tenneybrook Square shopping plaza on Shelburne Road. The individual refused transport.
11:28 a.m. Police reunited a stray dog with its owner from Carpenter Road in Charlotte after someone dropped off the animal at the police station.
2:20 p.m. Rescue, Fire and Police were dispatched to a medical call on Longmeadow Drive and took a patient to the hospital.
8:09 p.m. Police did business checks along northern Shelburne Road.
11:36 p.m. Rescue took a patient to the hospital from a medical call at Wake Robin.
Nov. 18
1:35 a.m. Police found and released a suspicious person on Shelburne Road.
10:59 a.m. Police did a welfare check on an individual at Wright House on Harrington Avenue at the request of a family member. The person was fine.
2:22 p.m. Police assisted Vermont State Police at a traffic stop on Ethan Allen Highway near Church Hill Road in Charlotte.
3:22 p.m. Rescue took a patient to the hospital after a medical emergency at Wake Robin.
6:29 p.m. Police checked out a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Ockert Lane. They located the vehicle, identified and released the occupants.
6:46 p.m. Police did speed and traffic safety enforcement on Spear Street.
7:19 p.m. Police assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Shelburne Road near Allen Road.
8:07 p.m. Police did business checks along Graham Way and Shelburne Road.
10:27 p.m. Rescue and Police were dispatched to Harbor Place for a medical emergency; rescue took a patient to the hospital.