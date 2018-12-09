Shelburne Police Log

16 medical calls

11 directed patrols

9 miscellaneous complaints

4 burglary alarm

2 false fire alarms

1 loose dog

1 building secured

Nov. 3

12:44 a.m. At a traffic stop on Shelburne Road, police charged Dustin L. Wood, 28 of Shelburne, with Driving Under the Influence. He was cited to appear in court Nov. 29.

Nov. 7

2:15 p.m. Police received a report of someone dumping trash along Windmill Bay Road. Police found the debris but were unable to find the source.

3:38 p.m. A caller from Wake Robin reported a fraud complaint. Police are investigating.

4:28 p.m. Police issued a trespass notice to a woman at Harbor Place after a guest there called to complain.

6:28 p.m. Police and Fire responded to a two-vehicle accident on Shelburne Road near Bostwick Road and took a report. There were no injuries.

8:24 p.m. Police took a report from a two-vehicle crash at the town office complex. There were no injuries.

8:44 p.m. Police mediated a family dispute on Birch Road.

Nov. 8

9:01 a.m. Police located, identified and released a suspicious person in the area of Shelburne Road and Tamarack Shores.

1:10 p.m. Police assisted Vermont State Police with suspicious male on Greenbush Road in Charlotte.

1:41 p.m. Charlotte Rescue requested a driver safety check for a new rescue member.

5:03 p.m. A caller reported an individual in the road looking for a missing dog on U. S. Route 7 near Cynosure Drive. The dog was located after a second caller reported a dog struck by a passing vehicle.

7:34 p.m. Police found, identified and released a motorist who was reportedly driving erratically on Shelburne Road.

Nov. 9

9:58 a.m. A woman dropped off a debit/credit card she found at the Shelburne Shopping Park parking lot. Police returned it to the owner.

4:07 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington with suicidal individual on Shelburne Road.

6:07 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington with a disabled vehicle on Shelburne Road near Allen Road in South Burlington.

6:29 p.m. Police checked out a report of a suspicious man near the Village Mobil but did not find anyone.

8:44 p.m. Police located an individual reported to be suspicious on Birch Road. They identified and released the person.

9:06 p.m. Police went to the Countryside Motel on Shelburne Road for a report of an intoxicated man creating a disturbance. They took the individual into protective custody and brought him to a relative’s home.

Nov. 10

7:24 a.m. Police responded to reported gunshots near Beaver Creek Road, but they were unable to locate any hunters.

10:44 a.m. Police checked out a 911 call about an erratic driver on Shelburne Road but were unable to locate the car.

5:55 p.m. A person on Hillside Terrace reported a suspicious person going door to door. Police located the people and determined they were selling Christmas wreaths.

6:59 p.m. Police checked Birch Road for a reported suspicious man but could not find him.

11:58 p.m. Police checked Falls Road after people reported hearing fireworks or gunshots in the area.

Nov. 11

8:41 a.m. Police took a statement from a driver in a two-car crash on Spear Street.

4:04 p.m. Police assisted a driver with his car on Bay Road.

5:08 p.m. A woman from Green Hills Drive talked with officers about suspicious activity at her house.

9:51 p.m. Police assisted Williston Police with finding a driver on Hemlock Road in St. George.

Nov. 12

7:32 a.m. Police conducted a welfare check on a Nashville Road resident.

Nov. 13

8:03 p.m. Police stopped an erratic driver on Dorset Street.

7:35 p.m. Police issued a trespass notice to a man at North Star Motel on Shelburne Road.

8:56 p.m. Police took a report for a damaged car on Irish Hill Road.

Nov. 14

12:07 a.m. Police assisted South Burlington Police with a missing person complaint.

6:40 a.m. Fire, rescue, police and Charlotte Fire were dispatched to McDonald Farm Road for a tree fallen on power lines. They notified Green Mountain Power.

8:50 a.m. Police assisted a person who locked their keys in their car on Hullcrest Road.

10:14 a.m. Police notified Vermont Fish & Wildlife to assist with a sick coyote on Turtle Lane.

3:16 p.m. Police checked the Quality Inn for a person who refused to leave but were unable to find the individual.

5:22 p.m. Police took statements from drivers involved in a two-car crash on Shelburne Road.

6:24 p.m. Police checked Shelburne Shopping Park for a car parked in a handicapped space without the proper identification.

11:17 p.m. Police assisted South Burlington Police with a parking issue on Shelburne Road.

11:42 p.m. Police did a commercial vehicle inspection on a tractor-trailer on Shelburne Road.

Nov. 15

4:07 p.m. Police assisted with installing a child’s car seat.

4:40 p.m. Police are investigating harassing phone calls to a person on Shelburne Road.

Nov. 16

6:52 a.m. Police helped a driver who went off the road on Vermont Route 116.

8:25 a.m. Police helped another driver who went off the road on Vermont Route 116.

12:33 p.m. Police, fire and rescue assisted Charlotte Fire and rescue with a car crash on Ethan Allen Highway. All involved refused to go to the hospital.

1:16 p.m. Police took a statement from a person involved in a two-car crash on Shelburne Road.

5:45 p.m. Fire, rescue and Charlotte Fire responded to a 911 call of an elevator emergency at Shelburne Bay on Pine Haven Shores Road. The person was removed from the elevator and there were no injuries.

8:49 p.m. Police assisted a person who locked their keys in their car on Shelburne Road.

Nov. 17

8:29 a.m. Police checked for a suspicious person on Maplewood Drive but did not find anyone.

10:58 a.m. Police took a call about a woman acting strange and yelling at a contractor at Harbor Road and Cottage Lane. An officer located the woman at a bus stop and warned her about her behavior.

10:39 a.m. Rescue responded to a medical emergency at Tenneybrook Square shopping plaza on Shelburne Road. The individual refused transport.

11:28 a.m. Police reunited a stray dog with its owner from Carpenter Road in Charlotte after someone dropped off the animal at the police station.

2:20 p.m. Rescue, Fire and Police were dispatched to a medical call on Longmeadow Drive and took a patient to the hospital.

8:09 p.m. Police did business checks along northern Shelburne Road.

11:36 p.m. Rescue took a patient to the hospital from a medical call at Wake Robin.

Nov. 18

1:35 a.m. Police found and released a suspicious person on Shelburne Road.

10:59 a.m. Police did a welfare check on an individual at Wright House on Harrington Avenue at the request of a family member. The person was fine.

2:22 p.m. Police assisted Vermont State Police at a traffic stop on Ethan Allen Highway near Church Hill Road in Charlotte.

3:22 p.m. Rescue took a patient to the hospital after a medical emergency at Wake Robin.

6:29 p.m. Police checked out a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Ockert Lane. They located the vehicle, identified and released the occupants.

6:46 p.m. Police did speed and traffic safety enforcement on Spear Street.

7:19 p.m. Police assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Shelburne Road near Allen Road.

8:07 p.m. Police did business checks along Graham Way and Shelburne Road.

10:27 p.m. Rescue and Police were dispatched to Harbor Place for a medical emergency; rescue took a patient to the hospital.