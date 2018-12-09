Some tips to stop ‘porch pirates’ during this holiday season

By SHANNON BOYLE



With the holiday season in full swing, online shoppers need to be alert for “porch pirates” – people stealing packages from doorsteps.

In a recent study, nearly 26 million Americans reported holiday packages being stolen from their front porch.

Last year, Amazon shipped more than 5 billion items to its Prime members, sparking a packaging business to analyze Google search trends to determine where package theft is more concentrated. Boston, Mass. was fourth on the list of the most prone cities to so-called porch pirates.

Although certain crimes occur more often around the holidays, the U.S. Postal Service and Consumer Reports have a few suggestions of ways to keep packages safe from thieves anytime:

Don’t leave delivered packages unattended. You wouldn’t leave $500 sitting outside your house overnight, so don’t leave your packages unattended for long periods of time. Pay attention to online tracking. If the company says it was delivered but it’s not at your house, report it.

Use motion-detecting lights or camera systems to fend off would-be thieves.

Have your mail held at the post office. Leaving town? Once you return you can pick everything up or request it be delivered to your home.

Customize the delivery. If you know the package is going to be larger than the mailbox, authorize the carrier to leave it in a specified out-of-sight location. You can also request pick-up at their facility.

Secure the shipment. Signature confirmations ensure that the package ends up in the right hands. Register your most valuable packages so special care and documentation is used every step of the way.

Ship your packages to where you are. Spend all day at work? Talk to your boss about having packages delivered to your workplace instead of your home address.

Watch for suspicious activity in your neighborhood. Some thieves follow delivery trucks waiting for an opportune time to steal packages. If you notice something out of place in your neighborhood, report it to the proper authorities with specific details.

For more holiday tips you can trust, check out the Better Business Bureau Holiday Guide at bbb.org or look for the BBB on social media.

Shannon Boyle is with the Better Business Bureau serving Eastern Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island and Vermont.