$650 rebate available for efficient wood stoves

Vermonters thinking of purchasing a new cord-wood or pellet-burning stoves have a new incentive to opt for a high-efficiency model.

Efficiency Vermont is partnering with participating stove dealers around the state to apply a $650 discount at purchase for select stove models. To qualify for the rebate the stoves must be professionally installed.

The discount is timed as Vermonters look for ways to button up their homes for winter, making them more comfortable, affordable, and environmentally friendly.

According to the Vermont 2016 Wood Heat Baseline Study, 38 percent of homes in the state are heated partially by wood. The wood-heat industry supports more than 1,000 full-time jobs and displaces approximately 68 million gallons of fuel oil each year.

“Efficient wood heat is a great companion to a well air-sealed, insulated, and ventilated home,” said Carol Weston, Efficiency Vermont program director. “When burned in a high efficiency stove, locally sourced cordwood and wood pellets provide a great strategy for Vermonters to save money, lower their carbon footprint, and support their local economy.”

The discount is available through participating retailers who sell stoves that meet efficiency and emission standards.

Larger rebates of up to $1,000 are available for those replacing older model stoves and taking them out of service. More information is online at efficiencyvermont.com/rebates, or by calling Efficiency Vermont at (888) 921-5990.