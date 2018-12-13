Community Bank matches donations for winter home-heating assistance

For the second consecutive year, Community Bank N.A. is partnering with the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity support the organization’s WARMTH program, helping low-income Vermont families with winter heating.

The bank will match donations through Dec. 31 up to a total of $17,500.

All funds raised will be distributed for use by Vermont’s five community action agencies for the emergency-based WARMTH program that helps pay for home heating bills.

“Having heat is not a luxury for our communities, it’s a necessity,” said Community Bank N.A. Regional Manager Anita Bourgeois. “I encourage everyone to make a donation to help ensure our neighbors in need have the ability to keep their families warm this winter.”

The WARMTH program has helped approximately 80,000 families since it began in 1986. During last year’s heating season, the program aided more than 2,800 households statewide.

“My turtleneck is on. I work in a warm office and live in a warm home. That isn’t the case for many of our neighbors,” said CVOEO Executive Director Jan Demers. “I so appreciate the way that Community Bank N.A. helps keep families warm.”

Donations may be made at any Community Bank branch or online at cvoeo.networkforgood.com/projects/60154-warmth.

To apply for home-heating assistance in Chittenden County, contact CVOEO at 863-6248. Those age 60 and older may also request assistance through the senior helpline at 800-642-5119.