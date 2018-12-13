Looking ahead to 2019

To our readers:

The new year is upon us. We’d like to look ahead to 2019 and hear from you.

What are you looking forward to? What are your hopes? Your fears? Your plans? Would you take a few minutes to share them? We’ll print your submissions in the Jan. 3 edition.

We’d love to hear from readers of all ages.

Collect your thoughts into a short letter – 150 words or less. Send via email to editor@shelburnenews.com with the words ‘New Year’ in the subject line.

Be sure to sign with your full name and the town in which you live. Add a phone number for us to use if we have a question. (We won’t print contact information.)

Thank you in advance!

The Shelburne News