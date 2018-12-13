NEFCU donates $20,000 to COTS, runs 20th annual blanket collection

New England Federal Credit Union in Williston recently presented a $20,000 donation to Burlington’s Committee on Temporary Shelter and its 20th annual blanket drive continues through the end of the month.

COTS Executive Director Rita Markley accepted the donation noting the credit union’s longtime support for COTS.

“We are grateful to them for this generous gift that inspires many others, and thank them again for their incredible support,” she said.

Meanwhile, in the past two decades the Blankets of Hope drive as it is called has collected and distributed thousands of blankets to area community organizations including COTS and others such as Spectrum Youth & Family Services and Samaritan House.

Through Dec. 31, new and gently used blankets may be dropped off at any NEFCU branch. Greer’s Professional Fabricare Services cleans and packages the blankets.

For more information, visit nefcu.com online or call 879-8790.