News from Pierson Library

Pierson Library Construction Update

It is an exciting time at the construction site! Steel is going up – that work will continue for another few weeks. Every day it looks more and more like a building!

Site stormwater work has begun and will continue with the goal of completion this season. The exterior work to Town Hall to make it snug for the winter should be completed over the next week, allowing interior work to continue while the snow falls. Concrete for the stairs to Town Hall, which required a complete rebuild due to their deteriorating condition, is now poured, a major “step” forward for the project.

Saturday is always a great day to come by and see the progress from behind the safety of the barriers. Please remember to not park in front of the fire station since you never know when they might need to pull out.

Thank you for your support of this town project and be sure to check out regular photo updates on our websites: shelburnetowncenter.org and facebook.com/piersonlibrary.

Kevin Unrath,

Pierson Library director

Genealogy Help with John Kelley

On Wednesdays from 1:30 to 4 p.m., library volunteer John Kelley meets individually with people already familiar with genealogy to share and explore sources and tips for their genealogical research. Please call the library to make an appointment, 985-5124.

Story Time with Patrice

Every Monday at 10:30 a.m. little ones and their grownups to start off the week with stories with Patrice.

Musical Story time with Inger Dybfest

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., join volunteer Inger Dybfest for music, movement, and good books. Youngsters participate with rhythm instruments and dance to Inger’s tunes on the guitar.

Books on Tap

Pierson’s book group for men meets at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 at La Villa restaurant to discuss “There, There” by Tommy Orange. Andrew Everett leads the meeting with brews and food, of course.