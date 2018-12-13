Parks & Rec News

Gentle Yoga: Breathe – Relax – Stretch

Certified yoga instructor Kay Boyce leads this class aimed to build strength, tone muscle and find new flexibility. This class is great for those new to yoga or those who simply want to enhance their yoga practice. Bring a mat and a cotton blanket or large beach towel. The class meets Jan. 3-24 from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Town Center gym. Fee: $37. Registration deadline is Jan. 2.

Senior Walking

Stay active and healthy during the icy and cold winter months by walking in the Town Center gym where it’s safe and warm. Bring clean, dry soft-soled shoes to wear in the gym. Free. No registration required; Shelburne residents only. Walking time is Monday-Friday, 9-10 a.m. through March 29. Schedule is subject to change. Call 985- 9551 for updates or check calendar on gym door.

See all of the fall and winter programs and events online at shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation or in the 2018 fall/winter brochure.

Shotokan Karate

For adults and kids ages 8 and up. Improve your fitness level, challenge yourself and have fun. Karate is a weaponless means of self-defense, consisting of dynamic offensive and defensive techniques, using all parts of the body to their maximum advantage. This program will help students develop physical skills such as eye-hand coordination, mental focus, leadership and partnership skills while building self-confidence and character through basic Shotokan Karate Techniques. Classes will meet on Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m. in the Town Center gym, Jan. 3 through Feb. 7. The $40 fee does not include required uniform. Registration deadline is Jan. 2.