SCHIP receives $5,000 donation from Hoehl Family Foundation

The Hoehl Family Foundation recently made a $5,000 donation to the SCHIP resale store in Shelburne, which will pass along the funds in grants to nonprofits in the community.

The foundation supports organizations that help meet Vermonters’ basic needs.

SCHIP awards grants twice a year to nonprofits serving Shelburne, Charlotte and Hinesburg. Since it started 14 years ago, more than $680,000 has been awarded to more than 100 organizations, in some cases more than once.

A nonprofit itself, the name SCHIP is short for the Shelburne, Charlotte, Hinesburg Interfaith Projects. It’s located in the bright yellow Victorian house in Shelburne Village along Route 7 by the town offices.

SCHIP is a resale boutique selling gently used, high-quality clothing, jewelry, shoes, linens, small housewares and décor items, art and collectibles. Everything for sale is donated.

The store’s board has two members from each of the following faith communities: All Souls Interfaith Gathering, Ascension Lutheran, Charlotte Congregational Church, Hinesburg United Church, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Shelburne United Methodist Church, St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, St. Jude’s Catholic Church, Trinity Episcopal Church and Vermont Zen Center.