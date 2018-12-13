Shelburne Police Log

61 traffic violations

25 medical calls

21 directed patrols

10 miscellaneous complaints

8 checks on businesses

8 burglary alarms

4 welfare checks

1 loose dog

Nov. 18

1:35 a.m. Police found and released a suspicious person on Shelburne Road.

10:59 a.m. Police did a welfare check on an individual at Wright House on Harrington Avenue at the request of a family member. The person was fine.

2:22 p.m. Police assisted Vermont State Police at a traffic stop on Ethan Allen Highway near Church Hill Road in Charlotte.

6:29 p.m. Police checked out a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Ockert Lane. They located the vehicle, identified and released the occupants.

6:46 p.m. Police did speed and traffic safety enforcement on Spear Street.

7:19 p.m. Police assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Shelburne Road near Allen Road.

Nov. 19

Noon: Police took statements and filed a report from a two-car accident without injuries on Shelburne Road at Pine Haven Shores Road.

5:32 p.m. Fire, rescue and police responded to Ockert Lane for a report of a smell of gas. They notified Vermont Gas and the situation was resolved.

5:32 p.m. Police took a theft report from a business at Bay Plaza on Shelburne Road; they are investigating.

5:43 p.m. Police checked on reportedly suspicious people in a vehicle on Shelburne Road; police identified the individuals and released them.

6:22 p.m. Police did a background check on a new rescue member for Charlotte Fire Department.

Nov. 20

2:51 a.m. An officer did a commercial vehicle inspection on Longmeadow Drive.

6:44 a.m. Police returned a handicap placard to its owner after an individual dropped it off at the station.

7:26 a.m. Police did speed and traffic safety enforcement on Bacon Drive and Mt. Philo Road.

3:50 p.m. Police did speed and traffic safety enforcement on Bacon Drive.

4:27 p.m. Police tracked down a woman who was reportedly acting strangely on Shelburne Road. They checked on her and she was OK.

Nov. 21

8:36 a.m. A caller reported a sick coyote in the vicinity of Harbor Road and McCabe Circle. Police checked the area but could not find the animal.

6:42 p.m. Police went to Harbor Place on Shelburne Road where an unwanted guest was refusing to leave. Officers found the woman and escorted her from the property.

8:50 p.m. After a caller alerted police, an officer went to the community garden on LaPlatte Circle and issued a ticket to a vehicle parked in a handicapped space.

9:34 p.m. Police reunited a lost dog with its owner on Mt. Philo Road and Littlefield Drive.

Nov. 22

6:23 a.m. After a caller reported a strong smell of gas, Shelburne Fire and Rescue as well as Charlotte Fire went to Old Stage Lane and removed the hazard.

2:27 p.m. Police, Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a two-car accident on Vermont Route 116. They took statements and no one went to the hospital.

8:58 p.m. Police checked out a report of an erratic motorist on Ethan Allen Highway at Church Hill Road in Charlotte but they were unable to find the vehicle.

Nov. 23

12:48 p.m. Police took statements and filed a crash report after a two-car crash without injuries on Shelburne Road at Harbor Road.

4:58 p.m. A caller reported a disabled car in the roadway on Shelburne Road at Marsett Road but police found nothing when they checked the area.

Nov. 24

12:53 a.m. Police helped South Burlington Police mediate a family disturbance on Farrell Street in South Burlington.

3:05 a.m. Police conducted a commercial vehicle inspection of a tractor-trailer on Shelburne Road.

5:57 a.m. Police checked Barn View Road for a suspicious car.

7:41 a.m. Police took statements from those involved in a two-car crash on Shelburne Road near Webster Road. There were no injuries.

10:35 a.m. Police checked Bishop Road for a suspicious car.

11:39 a.m. Police took statements from individuals involved in a two-car crash on Vermont Route 116. Fire, rescue, Hinesburg Fire, Hinesburg First Response and St. Michael’s Rescue responded to the crash. Shelburne Rescue and St. Michael’s Rescue took patients to the hospital.

3:26 p.m. Police took a statement for insurance purposes from a person involved in a car crash on Shelburne Road earlier in the day.

11:07 p.m. Police assisted Vermont Fish &Wildlife with a hunting violation on Bostwick Road.

Nov. 25

10:08 p.m. Police helped a woman on Green Hills Drive after she reported suspicious behavior.

Nov. 26

12:56 a.m. Police conducted a commercial vehicle inspection of a tractor-trailer on Shelburne Road.

2:06 a.m. Police removed a dead deer from Church Hill Road in Charlotte.

8:26 a.m. Police are investigating an harassment claim on Timber Lane.

Nov. 27

11:16 a.m. Police took statements from drivers involved in a two-car crash on Marsett Road. There were no injuries.

12:03 p.m. Police helped with a car that slid off Spear Street.

12:30 p.m. Police issued a trespass notice to a person at Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive.

1:57 p.m. Police helped a person whose car slid off Mount Philo Road in Charlotte.

Nov. 28

12:21 a.m. Police helped a driver whose car slid off Spear Street.

12:49 a.m. Police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Vermont Route 116. Police took William McDonald, 36, of Shelburne into custody and charged with first Degree Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release.

4:57 a.m. Police helped a driver whose car slid off Ethan Allen Highway in Charlotte.

6:57 a.m. Police helped a driver whose car slid off Vt. Route 116.

9:06 p.m. Police are investigating a report of fraud on Acorn Lane.

9:18 a.m. Police assisted Chittenden County Sheriff with a prisoner transport on Greenbush Road in Charlotte.

Nov. 29

6:44 p.m. Police helped a driver whose car slid off Ethan Allen Highway in Charlotte.

7:55 p.m. Police conducted a commercial vehicle inspection on Harbor Road.

Nov. 30

2:33 a.m. Police conducted a commercial vehicle inspection on Shelburne Road.

12:40 p.m. Police are investigating a report of trespassing on Martindale Road.

1:23 p.m. Fire, rescue, police and Charlotte fire responded to a fire on Creekside Drive. They extinguished the fire and there were no injuries.

5:44 p.m. Police tried but were unsuccessful in helping a person who locked themselves out of their car on Turtle Lane.