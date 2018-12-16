Bessette sparks youngsters to create poems

Shelburne Poet Laureate Rick Bessette recently visited The Schoolhouse Learning Center in South Burlington for the second year in a row. In a writing workshop with second and third graders, he asked, “How would you describe what you see when you look up at the sky?” He led the class to write pieces in their own voices and shared some of his own poems. In response, student Zach Rollins of Ferrisburgh wrote, “I felt the thunder, and/ heard the crack,/ Turned and ran/ and did not look back.” Teacher Sara Bankert said Bessette brings something unique to the classroom. “It’s such a great experience for the kids to listen to, learn from, and write poetry with a real poet!”