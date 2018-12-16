Bessette sparks youngsters to create poems

By on No Comment

Courtesy photo

Shelburne Poet Laureate Rick Bessette recently visited The Schoolhouse Learning Center in South Burlington for the second year in a row. In a writing workshop with second and third graders, he asked, “How would you describe what you see when you look up at the sky?” He led the class to write pieces in their own voices and shared some of his own poems. In response, student Zach Rollins of Ferrisburgh wrote, “I felt the thunder, and/ heard the crack,/ Turned and ran/ and did not look back.” Teacher Sara Bankert said Bessette brings something unique to the classroom. “It’s such a great experience for the kids to listen to, learn from, and write poetry with a real poet!”

  

Bessette sparks youngsters to create poems added by on
View all posts by Shelburne News →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.