(Friendly) troll alert

Courtesy photo

The recently completed LaPlatte Crossing footbridge may have attracted a new resident. Project organizers shared a snapshot on their blog with this message: “Apparently a troll has taken up residence at the LaPlatte Crossing footbridge.  As far as we know he is friendly, but thanks to Gretta White for making this fabulous warning sign.” Shelburne Police take note should there be calls reporting “suspicious people” in the area.

